More Than a Cameo

The past ten years of my life have been full of Marvel superhero stories. A universe created that has brought me a lifetime of happiness. This universe all started with Stan Lee who sadly passed away on November 12, 2018, at the age of 95. While scrolling through my social media, I saw many posts about Lee and what he has done for the Marvel Universe.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018 Chris Evans’ tweet on the passing of Stan Lee.

Lee created many beloved characters today including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and many more. I went through my favorite cameos Lee had in some of my favorite Marvel movies and wanted to share them here for others to celebrate his life and the legacy he leaves behind.

10. The Avengers

Stan Lee’s cameo in The Avengers film was short and simple. Being a simple bystander on what happened in the battle in New York, he states “superheroes in New York? Give me a break.”

Final scene in “The Avengers.” Video from scopian01 on YouTube.

9. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2

I personally love this cameo a lot. If you were to look into the MCU lore a little more, you would find out that the people Lee is sitting with in this scene are also known as the Watchers. Lee’s character is an informant for the Watchers, a major theory surrounding all of Lee’s cameos in the MCU.

End credit scene in GotG2. Video from UnicornFTW on YouTube.

8. Ant-Man and the Wasp

In this cameo, Lee’s car is shrunk by the Wasp. The movie itself was hilarious already, but adding Lee’s little scene made me giggle.

Ant-Man and the Wasp. Video from LUKE The Adventures Of Cape Cod on YouTube.





7. The Amazing Spider-Man

Although this next cameo is not from a movie in the MCU, I could not help but add it in this list. It gets me every single time I watch this film.

Stan Lee’s cameo in “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Video from Tim Wesseling on YouTube.





6. Thor: Ragnarok

Most people can agree that Thor: Ragnarok is the best Thor movie we currently have. Lee’s cameo in this film was beyond hilarious, bringing the god of thunder into hysterics over his hair.

Video from Mr. Spoiler on Youtube.

5. Spider-Man 3

Another cameo not in the MCU. I find this one to be endearing and close to my heart. What Lee says here is inspiring to me.I fell in love with Marvel and filmmaking which is what brought me to Greenville University. I guess one person can make a difference.

Video from TopMovieClips HD onYouTube.

4. Thor

This was one of the first movies from Marvel that I really got into when I was younger. It has to be one of my favorite cameos he has ever done.

Video from TopMovieClips on YouTube.

3. Captain America: Civil War

Anyone that knows me knows that I love making fun of Tony Stark. I don’t want to get off topic so I won’t fall down that rabbit hole. I can’t help but laugh every time I see this scene in Civil War.

Video from Scopian01.

2. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

One of my favorite Marvel movies had to make it into the top three. Lee’s character in this cameo is a security guard at the Smithsonian. I always love watching this scene and it makes me smile every single time.

Video from Pigeonification on YouTube.





Avengers: Age of Ultron

My all-time favorite cameo of Stan Lee comes from this film. Lee plays a retired war vet who comes to Tony Stark’s party. Receiving a pretty powerful drink from Thor, he quickly becomes drunk and says his most famous word, “ excelsior .” This was also Lee’s favorite cameo to film and see on screen and I thought it would be perfect at the top of my list.

Video from TheSmasher93 on YouTube.

Stan Lee created an entire universe of characters that I love and cherish to this day. The movies brighten my worst days and make me smile when I need to the most. I will never forget what he has done for me and millions of other fans around the world. I will continue to celebrate his life and legacy by watching my favorite films and remembering that Stan Lee is more than a cameo. Excelsior!