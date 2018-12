Are you a procrastinator? If you answered yes to that question then this TED Talk is for you! If you’re not one, this TED Talk is still for you! Missed out on Genesis Martinez’s TED Talk? Well, Lysandra and Genesis caught it #Live for you!

TedTalk Posted by The GU Papyrus on Wednesday, November 14, 2018

TedTalk with Genesis Martinez! GSGA : Greenville Student Government Association Posted by The GU Papyrus on Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Also here is the Youtube video if you want to get a better look at TED Talk!