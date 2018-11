In this episode of the CreativesCast, the crew discusses the ideas of technology and religion, specifically in Christianity. We dive deep into some ethics involved with the topic as well as talk about our personal faith journeys.

The CreativesCast is a discussion-based podcast talking about technology, current events, and how they impact us as a society and what implications there are as a result. We are composed of Kyle Spriggs, Amanda Atteberry, and Austin Simmons.