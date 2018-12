For CDL, I went to two presentations. The first, UNIV401 Group 1, was about Holistic Development. The ladies presenting gave an interactive presentation, where they presented us with a scenario in which we would need to use what they’d brought up in the presentation.

The GU Papyrus is #LIVE for a presentation on Hollistic Development for Common Day of Learning! Check it out! Posted by The GU Papyrus on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

After that presentation, I went to A Media Analysis of Hip Hop Culture. We were told of many different parts of hip hop culture, including, the history of graffiti and a bit of an analysis on rap lyrics.