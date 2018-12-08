“Part of the Journey is the End” Avengers: Endgame Trailer Review

Nothing in the world scares me more than seeing my favorite heroes alone, anxious, and ready to sacrifice everything to save the world.

In case you live under a rock, the first official trailer for Avengers: Endgame came out the morning of December 7th. The internet has never felt so chaotic and terrified over a movie. I’m here to talk about what the trailer covers, who we get to see, and the theories that are already pouring in for what could possibly happen in the future for our favorite Marvel heroes.

Starting off the trailer with a somber note, Tony Stark is drifting in space (presumably with Nebula) and slowly running out of oxygen. Leaving a message for his fiance, Pepper Potts, Stark is ready to let go. For anyone who is a fan of Iron Man, this might be the end for him.

Is this the end for Tony Stark? Source Marvel Studio News.

Or is it? Maybe Captain Marvel flies by, on her way to save Earth? Remember the end credit scene in Avengers: Infinity War? Maybe Carol Danvers can save our favorite billionaire hero after all.

After a glimpse of the Marvel logo turning to dust (that was rude, Marvel) and Thanos, we see Steve Rogers. A tear falling down his face. Believe me when I say I cried right along with him at that moment. Natasha (Black Widow) is talking about how Thanos successfully did what he came to do. Bruce Banner is shown in front of a couple of screens, showing the ones we lost to The Snap, including Peter Parker, Scott Lang, and Shuri, the younger sister of T’Challa. When we left off with Shuri in Infinity War, most people thought she would survive and rule Wakanda until her brother could return from being dusted. Apparently, this is no longer the case.

Bruce Banner with the missing heroes. Source Marvel Studio News.

Thor is uncharacteristically quiet in the trailer. Only given a short few seconds of silence on screen. Nebula is also silent through the trailer. We only hear Tony, Steve, Natasha, and Scott Lang speak. I love the main focus for the trailer being on the original six Avengers. This is their story. The end game. This is what we should be focusing on in the final hours of our heroes stories.

During the trailer, we get a shot of Clint Barton and his new persona; Ronin. Speculation tells us that Clint has lost his family and has now turned to his new personality, wanting to avenge them and pave a new path in life. More about that can be found in comics. We won’t really know what has happened until the film is released.

Now we come to the part of the trailer that hurts me the most. Steve and his picture of Peggy Carter, his best girl. For anyone who has grown up watching Marvel movies and is a huge fan of Steve Rogers, we know that the last time Steve looked at Peggy’s picture like this is when he drove the Valkyrie into the ocean in Captain America: The First Avenger and saved the day. Is Steve ready to sacrifice everything once again to save everyone? I fully believe that this kid from Brooklyn isn’t running away from the fight anytime soon.

Steve’s picture of his best girl. Source Marvel Studio News.

Steve and Natasha have a plan in motion near the end of the trailer. When Natasha tells him the plan is going to work, Steve’s response practically stopped my heart:

I know it is. Because I don’t know what I’m going to do if it doesn’t. Steve Rogers in the Avengers: Endgame trailer

After finally seeing the title card for the trailer and finding out what the title is, we get another tiny scene which brought a smile to my face. Scott Lang is okay! At the front door of the Avengers facility, he is all smiles and joking as he usually does. It lightens the mood until we realize there is no way he could have gotten out of the quantum realm. So how is he here? Maybe a Skrull in disguise? Let’s hope not and say it’s really him.

Avengers: Endgame is set to release on April 26, 2019. I, personally, will be waiting in fear. I am not ready to say goodbye to my heroes and I am not ready to leave the past ten years of Marvel behind. Whatever happens, I will never be ready for the end of this journey.