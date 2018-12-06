Unique Ways to Pray

We all have different ways of connecting with God. Our diversity expresses

that and shows that creativity and contentment are everywhere. What one person sees as basic, another person may see as beautiful and amazing.

Prayer is our way of talking to God, but did you know that it

doesn’t have to always involve the traditional head-bowing with closed fingers and verbal communication? If you are new to praying, know that it may take time to grow into prayer. But, it is important to pray someway because this is one of the ways you will become closer to God. If you are not comfortable with traditional verbal prayer or are looking for new ways to express your prayers, here are a few different ways to do so:

Journaling – Get a journal and use it solely for the purpose of talking to God. Writing down thoughts, prayers, and worries can sometimes be better than speaking them. This is also a good way to look back and see what you prayed about before so you can repeat those prayers and recognize growth from that journal entry.

Media by wtop.com

Singing/playing an instrument – Psalms 96: 1-2 says ”Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, praise his name; proclaim his salvation day after day.” God gave us voices to proclaim His marvelous works, and some people have been given the passion or gift of music.

Going on walks – Nature is a great way to see how creative God is. Going for walks is a great time to be immersed in His creation and reflect on God’s goodness. Brooke Tinsley, a student at Greenville University, affirms that “Getting alone and walking in nature is a good form of prayer. The company of others is great and is something God encourages for us, but many times it’s also necessary to be alone.”

Simply talking – You may have grown up thinking that God doesn’t hear you if you talk to Him as you would any other person. Did you know that God hears you always, no matter how you communicate to Him? You can simply speak to Him from anywhere you are. You don’t have to be in a certain posture in order for a message to be delivered to Heaven; rather, God is ever-present and all-knowing. Try talking to God with your eyes open as you’re going places, laying in bed, or doing your daily routine. You don’t have to be on your knees with your hands folded, even though that is also definitely an option. Jesus wants to be best friends with us, and this means that we can tell Him everything at any moment.

God just wants to hear from you, and He wants you to use whatever method works for you in the moment! Scripture makes this clear. 1 Thessalonians 5:17 says to “Never stop praying.”

No one says you need to stick to a certain routine; rather, finding new and creative ways to speak to the Creator is a great adventure. Sometimes we will not be able to find the right words to pray in a certain situation, but the good news is that the Holy Spirit is ever-present with us and helping us. Romans 8:26-27 says “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans .And he who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God.” If we have God on our side, we have everything we need.