A group of GU throwers composed of Mitchell Hooten & Deb Cunningham, Brent King, Thomas Broomfield, Chris Crawford, and Maurice Radtke, try what some pregnant women enjoy eating/drinking. The combinations include pizza & Nutella, powdered donuts & cheese, pickle juice, barbeque chips & marshmallows, hot Cheetos with lime, a piece of spam, grapefruit juice, and banana with ketchup. It was, well let’s just say, an experience none of us will forget.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FGUPapyrus%2Fvideos%2F499971207153277%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”322″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”