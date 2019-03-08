Amidst the Season: Ash Wednesday and Lent

Greenville University has proven to include all kinds of Christian faith-related traditions and observations in morning chapel and individual small groups. The Ash Wednesday chapel service was held in GU’s Whitlock Music Center last Wednesday and observed the start of the Lent season through a time of prayer, community, singing, devotion, and the ash cross placed on an individual’s forehead.
I felt called to attend the Ash Wednesday chapel even though I knew nothing about the importance or significance of the day. I was interested in getting to know the meaning of the ash cross and how Lent works. After some self-reflection, I picked out a few key things I needed to give up this season (and all seasons apart from Lent) in order to become closer to God. T
How is your Lent currently going? A few things that people of faith give up during Lent include but are not limited
I asked Jasmine Webber, a junior at GU this year, more about the meaning behind Ash Wednesday in chapel. She helped me understand that “It’s like how we go about Advent. Ash Wednesday starts Lent, which leads us up to and helps us prepare for Easter. Advent is similar, but it leads us up to Christmas. In both events, we set our hearts on Christ.”
As I go to GU, I see the ways that we try to include all the important celebratory events included on a typical Christian calendar. Through chapel, we bring events to life that teach us the significance of fasting from many things (not only food but anything we need to take a break from or permanently get rid of) and how it’s not a bad thing when heads turn to see the ashes on our forehead. It helps me step out of my comfort zone and embrace the momentary discomfort I need to ultimately become closer to God. This particular season shouldn’t be the only time I give up something I don’t need, but it definitely smacks me on the head and makes me think about what I need to do. I hope this encourages you to do the same.