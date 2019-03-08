Expanding your Movie-Verse

Has this ever happened to you? It’s been a long day… let me correct that, a long week, and you just want to crawl on your bed. It’s Friday night and you don’t feel like going out. You get your laptop out to find a good movie to watch while you cuddle up with your blanket. But let’s be honest, you don’t want just any movie. You want a movie that will be worth all those hours of reading descriptions, looking at the actors and seeing if they make a good match, or posting on social media asking what movie you should watch next. You know all the requirements necessary in order to choose a movie that won’t disappoint you. You put down your phone waiting for a friend to maybe comment on your post, check trailers on YouTube, and even investigate weird movies made by weird directors from foreign countries, right?

Well, that happens to me all the time. I really wanted to find the perfect movie that will make my Friday night worth staying in and avoid any kind of social interactions. I needed a movie with a perfect ratio of comedy, love, and fun. I have to say that I had to get out of my comfort zone and explore the land of international films and take a risk.

Befikre Source: Yash Raj Films

Was it worth it? Definitely, I found one that I greatly enjoyed. It wasn’t just the simple cliché-corny-lovey-dovey-Steven Spielberg kind of movie. It was fun and I could relate to some of the struggles that the characters went through on several occasions. For example, being an international student and learning a different culture, It surprised me at times and made me laugh.

Befikre Source: Yash Raj Films

The movie I’m talking about its called Befikre directed by Aditya Chopra. This Hindi-language comedy-drama takes part in Paris, where Dharam (Ranveer Singh) and Shyra (Vaani Kapoor) meet at a Music Festival in the middle of a crowd. Dharam falls in love immediately after meeting Shyra. But, Shyra is not really looking for a relationship, she just wants to have fun. Different scenarios happen and they end up living together in Dharam’s apartment, but relationships are not always easy. They constantly fight with each other and they seem to not get along. They break-up and after a few months of momentary relationships they meet again and the unthinkable happens… an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend become friends. They start hanging out and both meet two new people. They begin dating them and one of them gets engaged… do you want to know who? Then watch the movie.

Befikre Source: Kaname Onoyama

Why did I love it so much? Well, to begin, it is very realistic in portraying the struggles that couples go through. You get a glimpse of a before and after of the characters and how they mature as the movie advances. Besides, it is an interesting experience to watch and learn about a different culture than your own. This movie also brings great dance moments and has a soundtrack that I personally love. I definitely recommend this movie because it opens your eyes to appreciate international films and see life from a different culture’s perspective.

Trailer of the movie Befikre Source: Kaname Onoyama

There are some scenes in the movie that I didn’t quite understand about the Hindi culture. Therefore, I asked my friend Abi Girrish who is from Mumbai, about them so that you can get a full on experience when you watch it, enjoy!

Media by Abbi Murillo.