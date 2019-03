This Tuesday the Blackroom Cafe had almost a full house for the TREY concert that took place at 8:30. Taylor Harpster opened with original songs, including one dedicated to his girlfriend which was insanely cute to watch from the audience. After Taylor’s set, TREY performed originals, including the song, Wilderness.

TREY and Taylor Harpster in the Blackroom Cafe! Posted by The GU Papyrus on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Make sure to stay tuned for more shows coming up at the Blackroom Cafe!

Source: Marissa Gomez

Media by: Marissa Gomez