Avicii’s Last Album

“Oh, sometimes

I get a good feeling, yeah

Get a feeling that I never, never, never, never had before, no no

I get a good feeling, yeah”

These are the words of the most well-known and important song produced by Avicii in 2011 “Levels.” For many of us, this was a song that you could spend hours hearing and not get tired of it, or at least not after the fiftieth time hearing it.

On the other hand, for Avicii, it was the beginning of his career. After his big hit in 2011, he debuted a second song called “Wake Me Up” in 2013 at the Ultra Festival in Miami, where he was booed. Although he was booed, his career did not stop there, as later that year, Avicii became the third highest-paid DJ in the world. Avicii became so famous that his name became a recognizable brand. Later on, in 2015, he released Stories, which was not as successful as his prior album.

As Avicii’s career as a DJ launched, the pace of his life changed drastically. Now his lifestyle included parties, drinking, making music, and traveling. Sadly, the pace of life he was living did not last long.

As many of you know, Avicii had a severe medical condition due to his acute pancreatitis and other health conditions, which led him to cancel many of his shows in 2016. That same year, Avicii decided that he was not going to tour anymore after a trip he took across the US with his friends and team, which helped him realize that he needed a change, and this is what he said in regards to his decision:

“To me, it was something I had to do for my health.”

Once he was finished touring, he went back to produce music the way he started, which was in his house where he built his own studio. Many of us were really sad when Avicii retired due to medical issues, but at the same time, we were happy that he was back making new music.

On April 20th of 2018, Avicii took his life, but before this tragedy, he was working on his forthcoming album called “Tim,” which was nearly finished. On April 10th of this year, Avicii’s team released the first song from his last album, titled “SOS,” which apparently has a deeper meaning. The song SOS (Save Our Souls) by Avicii is an open book of who Tim (Avicii) was. After his movie “Avicii: True Stories” was released, it is easier to see how pressured this young man was, as he was trying to keep up with his successful career as well as all the work he had to do while going on tour. At the same time, he not only had the world in his hand but also was dealing with physical pain.

As we listen to his new song, we can see that the opening lines of SOS are more than clear. He is trying to put all his anxiety to rest put he cannot, and as we go into the second line, he talks about the side effects of anxiety and how it is causing him insomnia and listlessness. As we keep on listening to the song, we can notice that this song is an anthem for those who are in dark places and lost.

In addition, many people are saying that Avicii’s new album is going to be the best work he has done in years, and it is sad he is not here to see his music fill the hearts of all his listeners. As we close this chapter, we thank Avicii for bringing songs that not only make us feel understood, but that makes us part of something, and these are his last words:

“Can you hear me? S.O.S.

Help me put my mind to rest”







