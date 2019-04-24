Baseball Stays Hot!

The Greenville University Baseball Team has been one of the hottest teams in baseball right now by winning five straight games and holding a record of 15-7 overall on the year. The team must have had a good vacation on their spring break to Florida because they returned back home playing red hot.

Jonah Moore delivering the pitch. Source: Moore Sports Photography

The Panthers took on the Fontbonne Griffins, a conference foe, who the Panthers lost to on their first game of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. If you thought the Panthers were going to let that happen once more, think again. Jonah Moore was the first to take the mound for the Panthers. He set the tone for the whole game which ended up being a pitcher’s duel as Fontbonne starter, Luke Summers, also came to play. However, Moore would not be denied, taking over the game and only allowing one hit all game that came in the fifth inning of the game. Moore posted nine strikeouts after throwing 112 pitches, 64 of them being strikes. The Panthers were able to muster across just one run against Summers and that proved to be the difference in the game. The Panthers scored on a triple by Ryan Taylor in the third who later came home to score the only run of the game on a dropped third strike by the Griffins. The Panther offense finished this game with four hits, two of them coming off the bat of Sam Hodges.

Sam Hodges recording a run. Source: Moore Sports Photography

The Panthers came into game two of the series looking to sweep the Griffins. The Panthers set the tone early with four early runs in the first inning. Taylor scored on a wild pitch for the first run of the game. The Panthers also got help from Ty Maxie who recorded a bases-loaded single with a bloop down the right-field line, but later got caught trying to take an extra base. The last couple of runs in the inning were scored on a fielding error by Fontbonne’s third baseman. But the Panthers were not done yet! In the fourth inning, Noah Casali hit a bomb over the left field to extend the lead to 5-0 Panthers. Then, Andrew Torbeck ripped home a run in the sixth. GU did not look back, scoring their final three runs on a bunt single that was thrown away by the Griffins allowing two runs to score. The Panthers later added another run in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Hodges. Logan Murphy was the winning pitcher as he pitched into the sixth inning before leaving the game in the middle of the inning. He departed from the game just allowing four hits and three walks. He did not allow a run and improved his record to 4-1. Murphy was relieved by Sam Alender who pitched two and a half innings, giving up two unearned runs to the Griffins. Hunter Cullum entered the game in the ninth to shut the door and secure the victory making it a sweep.

With this series win, the Panthers remain at the top of the conference standings at 7-0 and 15-7 overall. Good luck to these boys as they travel to Washington University of St. Louis this weekend!

Media by Klaiton Wolff.