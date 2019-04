ESports, or electronic sports, is taking the college athletic field by storm because of its popularity among students and players. Greenville has recently decided to hop on the train of eSports and will actually, as of next year, start offering scholarships for our eSports athletes. Klaiton Wolff had the privilege of interviewing one of the current members of the team, Michael Holmes. To get to their Twitter page, click here. To get to their Twitch channel, click here.

Klaiton Wolff interviewing Micheal Holmes. Source: Klaiton Wolff