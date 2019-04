GU Intramurals: Volleyball – Greenville University Panthers Posted by The GU Papyrus on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 By: Di’Mond Salmond & Steven Oscar

Here we are back again, #Live with Greenville’s intramural volleyball. This video is a very interesting game between some of Greenville’s basketball players and a few Greenville University locals. Then, we suddenly take a turn to a different game featuring more Greenville University locals due to a problem in the first game. Tune in to find out what happened.