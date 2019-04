GU Intramural Soccer League Day 1 – Di'Mond Salmond – @Steven Oscar – Greenville University Panthers Posted by The GU Papyrus on Thursday, March 28, 2019 By: Di’Mond Salmond

We are back again with #Live GU Intramural games, but this time we are bringing you our soccer league. Hope you guys enjoy this video of day 1 of Greenville’s Intramural soccer league.