GU Papyrus Tabletop: Secret Hitler Feat. Matt Bernico & Kris Truitt

As by request the GU Papyrus Tabletop series is tackling the popular hidden identity party game Secret Hitler.

This will be a very special episode of GU Tabletop because we will have two GU Professors participating this time around.

Matt Bernico, the Assistant Professor of Communication and Media Studies and Kris Truitt the Lead Web Applications Developer and Adjunct Instructor. Along side seven other GU students they will have to tackle deception and the silver tongues to find out who is the Secret Hitler!

Media by: Mitch Thompson & Marissa Gomez