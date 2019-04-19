GU Papyrus Tabletop: Secret Hitler Feat. Matt Bernico & Kris Truitt

By
Mitchell Thompson
-
Source: Mitch Thompson

As by request the GU Papyrus Tabletop series is tackling the popular hidden identity party game Secret Hitler.

This will be a very special episode of GU Tabletop because we will have two GU Professors participating this time around.
Matt Bernico, the Assistant Professor of Communication and Media Studies and Kris Truitt the Lead Web Applications Developer and Adjunct Instructor. Along side seven other GU students they will have to tackle deception and the silver tongues to find out who is the Secret Hitler!

GU Papyrus Tabletop: Secret Hitler Feat. Prof. Matt Bernico & Developer Kristoffer Truitt

Posted by The GU Papyrus on Friday, April 12, 2019

Media by: Mitch Thompson & Marissa Gomez

