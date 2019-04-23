Interview with B.J. Fink the GU Esports coordinator

Mitchell Thompson interviewed the GU Esports coordinator B.J. Fink. He is also an Admissions Counselor for the University.

Mitch asked some questions like: What is the difference between the gaming club and Esports? What type of Esports teams do we have? How GPA and studies would effect competing in Esports? and Where do you think the Gaming Club and Esports is headed?

Last year Greenville University announced they would be adding a competitive Esports (electronic sports) team to their already existing Gaming Club. The Gaming Club is still the meat of the group but now they have access to joining teams and compete at the D1-3 level. Now they are planning on moving their operations to the new SMART center the University has been building.

The GU Esports has a Facebook, Twitter, and a new Instagram. They also stream from time to time over at their Twitch channel.

Newzoo stated that by 2019, it is estimated that 429 million people will be watching Esports. Esports is growing and it is growing quickly. Newzoo said that the “Explosive growth in coverage from global and local media, an intensified effort from game publishers, as well as the launch of an abundance of new leagues and events have accelerated the global exposure of esports beyond initial expectations.” Some people consider esport’s athletes to be able to be compared to Olympic athletes. Esports has even brought the attention to the Olympics back in October 2017. The International Olympic Committee said in a statement that “The Summit agreed that ‘eSports’ are showing strong growth, especially within the youth demographic across different countries, and can provide a platform for engagement with the Olympic Movement.” For all we know in the future, a Greenville Esports athlete could compete in the Olympics some day.

