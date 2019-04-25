Panthers Keep Winning!

The Greenville University Baseball Team could be the hottest team in Division III baseball right now, winning seven straight games heading into a three-game weekend series at Principia College where they would put their streak on the line once again.

Klaiton Wolff hits the ball with authority. Source: Moore Sports Photography.

The Panthers came into the first game Friday evening ready to go, scoring three runs in the 4th inning. Those runs came on an RBI single by Sam Hodges and also got some help from the defense on an error by the catcher that gave up a run. The final run of three came on a single by Ty Maxie. Principia responded in the 1st adding one run, but the Panthers bats were attached to the baseball because in the next inning, Klaiton Wolff blasted a two-run homer to give the Panthers a 5-1 one lead with still a lot of baseball left to be played. Principia did not go away that easy, scoring single runs in the 3rd and 4th innings to make it a 5-3 ball game. In the top of the seventh, the Panther offense took over and put the game out of reach on another RBI single by Hodges. Andrew Torbeck also joined the hitting party with an RBI. The Panthers continued to add to their total on an RBI ground out by Clarance Falls. GU’s last few runs in the 9th after a sacrifice fly by Wolff were a two-run single by Falls and an RBI double by Ryan Taylor. The winning pitcher was Sam Alender who pitched six innings, allowing three runs and striking out eight batters.

Logan Murphy stretching out to deliver the pitch. Source: Moore Sports Photography.

The Panthers returned to action the next day to wrap up the series with a double-header hoping to stay red hot. In game one, the Panthers stayed hot offensively when in the second inning, Torbeck blasted a solo home run to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead. The Panther bats kept it going in the third adding to the lead on an RBI ground out by Austin Lawrence and a two-run home run by Hodges. Principia finally broke through their dry spell adding just one run in the top of the third. The Panthers responded with two runs to open up a 6-1 lead coming on a Falls RBI ground out and a Taylor RBI single. But, Principia didn’t quit fighting their way back into the game scoring two runs in the 4th and one in the 6th inning to cut the Panther lead to 6-4. The Panthers exploded in the 7th inning for seven runs. Wolff scored the first on a passed ball and then Torbeck provided the big blast knocking in a run on an RBI triple. Falls continued to swing a hot bat also knocking in a run with an RBI single. The Panthers later loaded the bases and scored again after Wolff was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for an RBI. Jonah Moore took the mound and didn’t quite have the start he was hoping for, giving up three runs on six hits in three innings. Logan Murphy, the game’s winning pitcher, came in and pitched two innings before giving the ball to Wolff who came in the 6th inning right before the Panthers exploded in the 7th and got the team out of a jam. Hunter Cullum came in and closed the game with a scoreless 7th inning. That is another win for GU baseball!

The Panthers took the win by a score of 13-4 to remain undefeated in conference play. Be on the lookout for more updates. Go Panther baseball!

Media by Klaiton Wolff.