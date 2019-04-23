Shazam: A Cynical Teen Takes on the Role of Superman

You have probably seen Superman in a phone booth or Hulk in a rampage, but have you ever seen a boy who transforms into a superhero by shouting a spell? Well, that might be too casual, but he sure makes you laugh when you watch the movie — DC’s new fun film with its own lightning, Shazam!

Source: Warner Bros.

Shazam! is a 2019 American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Shazam is directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. In addition, this film stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Marco Giuseppe Salussolia. Shazam! was released in the United States by Warner Bros. on April 5, 2019, and it has grossed over $196 million worldwide in several days.



The story revolves around 15-year-old Billy Batson. He is an orphan, often wandering in the subway and orphanage as he sees the world and grows up alone. One day, he comes from the orphanage to a new family and meets Freddy Freeman, a boy of his age with a disability in his legs. After Billy stands up for Freddy and teaches his bullies a lesson, he shows his kindness and justice, later being chosen by the wizard to take the subway to the eternal stone castle and inherit the power of Shazam. Billy is transformed into an adult superhero endowed the wizard’s name by saying Shazam’s name. After Billy returns home, he asks Freddy for help to explore the extent of his new-found powers, which includes infinite knowledge, eternal life, electricity manipulation, superhuman strength, speed, and flight.

Source: Warner Bros.

No matter how strong and wise Shazam is, his mind is still that of a cynical 15-year-old boy. This is often the case with an inexperienced novice. Billy knows all the information about magic, but he is unable to understand it. He has the same comprehensive ability as Superman, but he does not have the same skills as Batman. It is naturally difficult to fight against bad people, let alone when he has not fully understood his own ability, so he often gets into trouble, just like the first time when Billy has the appearance of an adult. He goes to the store to buy some beers right away.

When hoping to exceed ability ceaselessly, naughty love shows off one side to appear ceaselessly again. He charges passers by mobile phones with an electric current but blows them up by accident. He thinks he can jump over the building like Superman, but he just misses it and ends up crashing into it. Most dangerous of all, while showing off his superpowers, he accidentally hits a bus, causing it to lose control and fall off an overpass. Although Shazam catches the falling bus at the end, Freddy is unsparing in his criticism, telling him that he nearly killed a busload of people.

Like Superman, he is both a hope and a threat to ordinary people. In Shazam’s case, he faces all kinds of crises with a playful mentality.

How to be a superhero is his first lesson.

