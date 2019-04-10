Softball Star: Maegan Stone

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declared the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11

Stone setting in on the pitching mound for the Panthers!

Media by: Troy Myers

“This Bible verse gives me reassurance for whatever I am currently going through, or for anything that I am worried about in the future. He’s got me, and I know I’m in good hands,” says Maegan Stone.

Stone is a 5′ 5″ sophomore from El Paso, Illinois and like many other college students, she actually switched her original major. Today she is proud to be a Special Education major. Stone truly enjoys interacting with children, watching Netflix and movies, and of course, hanging out with some of her closest friends and singing along to her favorite songs.

Stone made the decision to come to Greenville University because of the first experience she had here on campus. Stone says, “On my first visit, it felt very homey and the people were so kind, and still as a second-year student, I feel the same way about the culture here on campus.”

She also expressed that Greenville’s education program played a huge role into her decision, along with the opportunity to play softball at the collegiate level.

Stone with the quick bunt!

Media by: Troy Myers

One of Stone’s favorite experiences so far during her college experience was the 2018 NCAA trip the Greenville Women’s softball team went to last year as they competed for a title. When asked how she felt about being a part of such a dominant program, she says, “I love my team and I always know that regardless if it’s a game or practice, everyone is going to work hard and be productive but at the same time have some fun!”

She expects the team to keep playing hard and hopefully be one of the top teams in the conference again. Stone would love to return to the NCAA tournament and compete against some of the best teams around. Another one of Stone’s favorite experience revolves around her being able to create such meaningful relationships while also being able to create memories with all her good friends. She laughs about the fact that they already have too many favorite memories!

Stone, like many others, revealed that leaving home and moving away was one of the biggest challenges she faced. She also had to learn how to better manage her time in order to be more effective with school, work, and softball. After her time at Greenville comes to an end and she finally walks across the stage, she is most looking forward to getting the opportunity to teach right out of school. Although she isn’t quite sure where she will be in the next couple of years, she is very excited to see where God’s plan takes her.

Sarah (left), Emily (middle right), and Mady (right) have been one of the biggest reason’s why Maegan has enjoyed her time at GU so far!

Source: Brittany Lopez

