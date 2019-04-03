Will Lonzo Ball Trade Brands?

A monumental controversy has struck athletic super star Lonzo Ball and his personal brand “Big Baller Brand.” His relationship with his own brand has wavered tremendously. The question is, will he find a new brand to focus on? Or will he stick with his personal style?



Lonzo Ball, who was raised in Chino Hills, California played for one of the top high schools in the area, Chino Hills High School. The five-star recruit lead his team to a 35-0 winning streak in the 2016 season. During which he was given the Naismith Prep Player of the Year Award and honored as a Mcdonald’s All-American. After receiving a scholarship to UCLA, Ball experienced an outstanding freshman year. Averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Ball won the Wayman Tisdale Award and was the national college freshman of the year.



Lonzo Ball during a game on March 9, 2019. Source: Yahoo! Sports.

After Ball’s first year as a UCLA Bruin, he was selected in the first round and second pick in the NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers. Ball was one of the youngest NBA athletes to start his own brand as a professional athlete called “Big Baller Brand.” Nearly pricing one of his shoes at $495, the brand was garnering a lot of publicity. But it didn’t seem like the brand would last that long. After later investigations, Gregory Alan Foster was accused by Ball’s accountants of taking money from Big Baller Brand, totaled at nearly $1.5 million dollars. In 2009, Foster was sent to prison for a previous altercation after violating the terms of his probation.



Social Media has exploded with outbursts pertaining to what’s next for Ball. His Instagram page has turned from his old “BBB” brand to Ball wearing a Nike shirt. Could this be a next big move for Ball? Marvin Bateman, a sophomore who attends Greenville University has a few thoughts on Ball wearing Nike. “I think Lonzo Ball is officially done with his own brand. I feel like all the pictures he’s deleted off his Instagram are a sign of him trying to end up with Nike. It’ll be interesting seeing him with his own Nike shoe. I feel like a lot of people would love to see Lonzo in a pair of Nikes.”



Ball’s recently added quote, “it’s only a crazy dream until you do it” was what inspired many of his fellow athletes like De’Aaron Fox and Kyle Kuzma, who each commented on Ball’s picture. Austyn Contreras, also a student attending Greenville, has thoughts on Ball’s picture. “When Lonzo Ball posted that picture that had the Nike phrase, I was excited to see it. Nike is a huge line for many athletes and a lot of professional athletes. There were a lot of NBA signed Nike athletes who commented on Lonzo’s picture. Which is cool to see, because they noticed he might change into the Nike line.”



Athletes across the NBA will get to see if Lonzo Ball make a huge decision to change brands. Many brands are looking forward to Ball’s choice. Many eyes will be waiting to see who will gain Lonzo Ball’s name as a part of their brand!

Media by Ashley Chaney.



