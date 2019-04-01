Women and Leadership: Part 1

Guest writer: Katie Brown.

In modern day culture, the assumption around women in leadership can simply be put like this: women are too weak or too emotionally driven to lead. However, as far as the church’s view on women leadership goes, probably the most common argument can be found in 1 Corinthians 14:33 as well as 1 Timothy 2:11-12 (Paul’s lettering to the church. Which, in my opinion, is referring to the ordering in the church rather than the argument based on who can or can’t lead in the church.) I understand that while this may be a controversial subject for some, it can also be a very informative one depending on your take on it. In light of this open conversation, one of the questions that I’ve briefly asked my guest was this: “Why do you believe that women are capable of being leaders either in the workplace or in the church?”

Kait Mathews.

Source: Shelbi Fisher



Kait Matthews is a Junior at Greenville University with a major in Ministry. She participates in FCA, Residence Life, and has even shared her testimony at Vespers. She is also very active with promoting numerous Burritt Hall events such as Bible studies and small groups. She answered this question with bravery and boldness:

“This is a hard question always for me to answer because I think women are so incredible and it is horrendous to think that a woman would be looked over, solely for her sex. I believe that women are capable of being in leadership positions because they are able. Women are strong communicators, empathetic, nurturing, and usually have a high emotional intelligence. We all are created in God’s image, Imago Dei, and because of this we all have intrinsic value.”

Kandis Gumbs.

Source: Shelbi Fisher



Kandis Gumbs is a Senior at GU with a major in Commercial Music. She enjoys participating in the Gospel Choir. She says, “I do believe that women are capable of being leaders in the church because true church is not limited to the four walls of a building. The church IS the body of Chris. That goes for men, and that goes for women. We, Christ’s body, should be listening intently to the Living Word, paying close attention to the needs of God’s children, worshiping God, ministering to and praying for others. I’m pretty sure that goes for the ENTIRE body of Christ! So, that includes all of YOU, my wonderful Bible sisters in Christ! Now, how do we do that? How do we break forth and lead?

We see women throughout the Bible who have played big roles as they submitted to God and his calling on their lives. I’m convinced that there is a major shift that takes place when a woman truly submits God’s calling and not the hieratical “calling” of men. Come on! That is incredible! I mean just think about it: the God of the universe is calling you, sister! Isaiah 40:22 says “The one who stretches out the heavens like a curtain and spreads them out like a tent to dwell in.” That’s how majestic God is and what an honor it is to be submissive to a God like that instead of submitting to what people say His limit is in my life! That means no devil in hell and no man, woman, or child can stop me when God is guiding me in leading others to him. I want to point this out, sister. Even today, not many great women you see have heard or read about being bold and courageous straight out of the womb. But that’s where submitting to God comes in (so his power can work within you). Sister, know that you’re a kingdom woman.”

Brooke Tinsley.

Source: Shelbi Fisher



Brooke Tinsley is a Sophomore at Greenville University with a major Business Management. She is a Residence Chaplain of the Third floor in Burritt and has been a part of Greenville University’s Pursuit team. She answered the question like this:

“I think women can and should be leaders in the church and in any work place because there is no mental gap between men and women. Women and men can do the same jobs, in my opinion. There is a long-standing stigma concerning women in leadership that shows itself in most of history. Women have often been seen as weaker and incapable, but this has been proven wrong many times and shouldn’t have even been an assumption in the first place. I’m all about equality between all races, ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and genders. The church should love and encourage all people.”

This concludes part one of Women and Leadership. Check the Papyrus site for part two coming soon!

Media by Shelbi Fisher.