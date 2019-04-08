Women and Leadership: Part 2

Guest writer: Katie Brown.

Welcome to part two of Women and Leadership!

Like my guests, I also believe that ALL humans are created in the image of God (Genesis 1:26-27). This means that as followers of Christ, we all have a divine purpose and calling on this earth and while this calling can mean many things, some women have the tendency to place their identity in other things that are of this world and not of Christ. So how do we know for sure that God has called us to leadership fulfillment? I also asked, “what advice would you give women who may have a calling to a leadership position but are being held back by fear/shame?”

Equality?

Matthews: “Women who are being overlooked and still searching for their leadership positions, keep pushing. It won’t be easy and once you get there, it still isn’t going to be an easy task. I think the most important thing to keep in mind is persistence. A quote that resonates with me is “Nevertheless she persisted.” I think through all the trails that we face as women in leadership, remembering all the adversity we have overcome to get here, cannot be forgotten. Use it to remember to fight for what you love and know that you are worthy of love and allowed to fill roles in leadership. I look up to Naomi Brown, who is a young woman in leadership and inspires me to want to succeed and continue to push myself to be the best RC I can be! I think it is an incredible opportunity to work with her next year again.”

Gumbs: “Do you feel called by God? Was that calling a while ago? Was it recent? Why haven’t you moved forward with that call? Are you fearful of what it may cost you? Are you ashamed of your past and worried that it’s going to catch up with you? Are you super shy and freaked out about speaking to people? Tip: while you’re freaking out, someone out there is in pain, whether it be spiritually, emotionally, and/or mentally. To put in simply, your availability is important to the church. Sisters, people couldn’t get the healing they truly needed from their Heavenly Father if Jesus wasn’t available. Best thing is, Jesus already did this work so that we, who believe in Him, can do even greater works than the ones he did. (as noted in John 14:12-14.) That means God WILL help you as you lead! Sisters, realize the one true God you serve IS able to use you where you are at, but you have a responsibility. James 4:8 “Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded.” God is showing us here that we need to get serious about this journey he’s taking us on. It’s a real one, but it’s the best one.”

Tinsley: “Everyone deals with shame and fear, so you’re no different than anyone else in that aspect. You don’t have to be perfect to lead, just do your best and serve Jesus with the gifts you’ve been given. You are loved, and Jesus will equip you where he calls you.”

Realize that you are called, whether you’re male or female. God has specifically called you for a divine purpose and that purpose is to serve Him. If you are a woman and have ever felt a calling to a leadership position, please don’t feel the pressure coming from society, but instead, learn to trust God in His plans. Whether you are going through the process of figuring out His plans or deciding if it’s the right way to go about things, He will continue to work through you and for you! All you have to do is trust in his timing and let Him move!

