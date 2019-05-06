A Note from your Graduating Editor

As one of my heroes, Tony Stark says in Avengers: Endgame, “part of the journey is the end.” As my graduation day slowly gets closer and my workload piles up, I have found myself being completely stressed out and in need of a break. My breaks usually consist of sitting in my dorm and thinking about my college experience. From the moment I arrived to the moment I will finish packing my dorm, grab my final coffee at Jo’s Java, and leave Greenville University.

I have held the title of co-editor-in-chief for the Papyrus for the past year and it has been a wild ride. With editing articles, going to meetings, and coming up with my own content, I’ve been very busy. On top of my job, I also had classes, events, and always managed to find time for my friends. My job with the Papyrus gave me a leadership role on campus that I never realized I had until now. Everyone I have been around these past four years has helped me in ways they may never know.

Until now.

Me leaving Greenville and handling it like a champ. Source: Coub.com.

To Deloy Cole:

Thank you for entrusting me with this job. I know Erin and Maggie picked me for it, but you didn’t fire me. I appreciate that. You’ve been a really great professor these four years and pushed me to be my best. When I started my freshman year, I was terrified of sharing any of my work with other people. Now I’m still terrified, but I have more confidence in myself and I know how to take criticism in any form. One of my favorite GU experiences came from your interterm class. I faced many fears on that trip and I loved every minute of it. Thank you, Chips Dahoy. I’ll most definitely miss you after graduation.

To all my other professors:

Without you, I would have never gotten here, decorating my graduation cap and preparing for the real world. I would have never taken some of my favorite classes ever (CBP’s class on Jane Austen and the Brontë sisters is the superior one and no one can tell me otherwise). I learned so much from each of you and I will sincerely miss you when I’m gone. You have all pushed me to be the best possible person I can be. Thank you for everything.

To all my Papyrus staff:

I’m not going to lie, it’s been a rough year with y’all. We started slow but finally found a rhythm right at the end. My section editors: you guys rock. Kori and I would have never made it through without you all acting as a buffer between us and the writers. We appreciate everything you have done for us. I adored the editing staff this year.

I love these people <3. Source: Papyrus.

To all the readers of the Papyrus:

Reader, thank you. For reading the articles the students worked so hard on and for being our biggest fans. To anyone who magically found us on Google or forced to read an article from a desperate student, hello and thanks to you as well. Our pageview numbers were amazing this year and we couldn’t have done it without any of you. You’re awesome.

To all the friends I made along the way:

You made my college experience so much better than you could ever know. I love each and every one of you most ardently. From the Marvel and Star Wars movie marathons to singing at the top of our lungs on car rides to just talking about life at three in the morning, I will cherish all of these memories forever. Thank you all for being here for me.

To all the years I’ve spent in college:

Four years really flew by now that I am getting ready to graduate. The first two years were very rough. Being away from home and dealing with anxiety was harder than I could have ever imagined. Having to find ways to keep me occupied and happy was a task that didn’t always turn out as planned. But I made it through. The past four years of my life have been some of the best. I will keep them in my heart forever along with all of the people I have met and loved along the way.

Senior year for both of us WOO https://t.co/gJXB7urvmN — randy ‎⍟⃝ (@m_coffeebean) September 14, 2018 I’m big sad about Avengers being over at the same time I graduate college. Source: Chris Evans twitter.

Thank you all again for being here and reading the Papyrus this year. I’m seriously going to miss this job. This is Miranda signing off for the last time on the Papyrus with a big yeet howdy haw, friends.