Coming Soon: Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Fans are on their toes after seeing the official trailer of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. There have been dozens of new features, gameplay, maps, and multiplayer modes specifically added to this game. Over the past few weeks, Infinity Ward released the beta so gamers can get an early chance to play and see if the hype was legit before the game comes out. Releasing the beta gave gamers a chance to give both good and bad feedback as October 25th will be here in no time.

Video Credit: Infinity War

Photo Credit: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review

The biggest question fans have is, “Will Modern Warfare be better than Black Ops 4?” This has been a topic of conversation as Black Ops 4 shot up the rankings with their Battle Royale Mode. Unlike Black Ops 4, the new Modern Warfare features a single-player campaign mode. The storyline is rumored to be somewhat similar to 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, bringing back similar characters and soldiers.

The different game modes that will be featured on Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare include:

Map on Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Photo Credit: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4

Hardpoint

Search and Destroy

Capture & Destroy

Domination

Infection

Cyber Attack

Kill Confirmed

Headquarters

Gun Games

Ground War

Team Deathmatch

Musical Chairs

War

Realism

Survival Mode

And new Gunfight game mode. Gunfight is a new 2v2 mode where teams are thrown into a small map with three confirmed locations and must eliminate the opposing teams. Each player has one life per round and the first to 10 rounds will be winners. This new game mode introduces a completely new level of strategy and patience.

Many gamers have enjoyed the Call Of Duty series over the years. Interviewing Greenville University’s Esports Team Director BJ Fink, he stated, “Overall, I think the game has the potential to bring the franchise into a good competitive scene, but I’m afraid it’s already too late for Call Of Duty to claim a spot at the top. It looks like a great game overall, but I’m not convinced yet that it’s the saving grace of the franchise.” Wise words from an extreme gamer such as Fink.

I also took the time out to interview a GU Esports member who is on the Overwatch team, Trenton Turner. Turner had plenty to say about the new Modern Warfare game, stating, “Call Of Duty was one of the games that put Esports on the map. And all people played back in the day was like MW2 (Modern Warfare 2) and Black Ops. Then they fell off because people thought it was getting stale and they hated the jump packs and walk-running, and then the developers started to give people what they wanted with boots on the ground in BO4 (Black Ops 4).” With this new game, Infinity Ward is giving the people what they want by making it boots on the ground. They also put in a newer 2v2 mode that is faster paced. Another mode they put in is a Ground War mode that is 16v16 with vehicles (which is completely new to any COD).

The hype for this game is off the charts and fans are hoping it will live up to their expectations. October 25th cannot come fast enough as we will finally have the chance to kick off the gameplay!

Media By: Dalton Bloemer