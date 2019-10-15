GU Cross Country-What has been happening?

2 Timothy 4:7 (NIV) says, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” Greenville University Cross Country had participated in two meets in the last two weeks and both meets showcased the greatness of the GU Cross Country program. GU Cross Country ran in two big Cross Country events: the Midwest Intercollegiate Championships and Brissman-Lundeen Invitational in Augustana, Illinois.

On Friday, September 20, during the Midwest Intercollegiate Championships, our GU Cross Country team finished third overall. For GU Men’s Cross Country, the whole team placed 4th overall against some of the best competition like Olivet Nazarene College, Augustana College, and Grace College. Our GU Men’s Cross Country Panthers had 5 runners in the top 40. The runners include Dylan Goodyear that placed 8th, Dylon Niswonger that placed 17th, Noah Dir that placed 21st, Kaleb Carlson that placed 31st, and Collin Kessinger that placed 37th. For this performance, Goodyear was named for the second time this year Men’s SLIAC Runner of the Week. For Goodyear, since being named SLIAC Men’s Runner of the Year last year, he was able to show his talents this year to show he deserved that award last year. With having an unbelievable year as well, Goodyear may win that legendary award again because he has won the SLIAC Runner of the Week twice and for being a great leader for this year’s program.

Dylan Goodyear’s SLIAC Runner of the Year Video. (Credit: Greenville University)

Hannah Williams being named Women’s SLIAC Runner of the Week. (Credit: Greenville University Athletics)

For our Women’s Cross Country Team on September 20th, they placed third against the same competition that our Men’s team ran against. During the Midwest International Championships, GU Women’s team had five runners in the top 60 and we were lead by sophomore, Hannah Williams, that placed eighth and senior, Kori Nesbit, who placed 17th.

SLIAC handed out the Women’s Runner of the Week after the Midwest International Championships, and GU’s Hannah Williams was named the recipient. During this meet, Hannah finished her 5k with an amazing time of 21:19. For just being a sophomore, this is Hannah’s second time being named this well-deserving award. When being asked how it felt she said, “I was very excited and shocked to hear the news!”

On October 4th, at the Brissman-Lundeen Invitational in Augustana, our GU Cross Country team placed 14th overall for Women’s, and Men’s placed 11th overall. For the Women’s team, GU was lead by Williams who placed 82nd and Nesbit who placed 117th in a very competitive race. For the Men’s team, GU was lead by Goodyear who placed 20th and Kessinger who placed 62nd.

For our Cross Country team, there will be meets on Friday, October 18th, for the Bradley Classic. Finally, with the weather cooling, our GU program is ready to challenge themselves with conditions changing, and show SLIAC that they are the team to beat. Look out for GU to be at the top of the standing for the conference, to be the best, and the ones to beat!

To see your GU Cross Country team’s remaining schedule visit the link below at http://athletics.greenville.edu/sports/wxc/2019-20/schedule

