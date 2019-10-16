The Stars of The Office – Where Are They Now?

The Office (American version), a “mockumentary” depicting the daily life of the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Pennsylvania, is one of the most beloved comedy shows to this day, even though it’s been 6 years since it’s last episode aired. If you’ve watched The Office and wondered where the actors who portrayed your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees are today, look no further. I’ve compiled a list so you can keep up with at least a few of them.

Poster for Beautiful Boy.

Source: Amazon Studios.

Michael Scott (Steve Carell)

Michael, the frontman of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin was the source of the majority of the show’s cringe-worthy moments. He was played by Steve Carell, an actor who has proved time and time again that he can really play any type of role. Since leaving the show, Carell has played Gru in the many Despicable Me movies, and most recently you can find him in the movie Beautiful Boy, and in his upcoming show Space Force.

The Office Ladies Podcast is coming soon.

Source: Office Ladies Podcast.

Pam Beesley-Halpert (Jenna Fischer)

The friendship-turned-relationship between Jim and Pam was a much-needed respite when the show’s humor really pushed its limits. Watching Pam’s character develop from the timid, insecure receptionist, to the self-assured and strong office manager and mother makes her a vital role model for young viewers. Jenna and Angela Kinsey (who played Angela on the show) are best friends in real life and have now started an Office podcast which will be airing soon. You can also follow her adventures of baking homemade bread on Instagram.

Jack Ryan Poster.

Source: Amazon Studios.

Jim Halpert (John Krasinski)

Jim Halpert is easily one of the most loved characters from The Office. His unwavering love for Pam and his constant pestering of Dwight make him a fun and loveable lead throughout the series. John Krasinski, the actor behind Jim, has made a name for himself in his time after The Office. He has had roles in both TV and movies, but most notably directed and starred alongside his wife, Emily Blunt, in A Quiet Place, and plays Jack Ryan in the TV adaptation of the Tom Clancy novels of the same name.

Wilson at an event for the 2019 film Blackbird.

Source: Getty Images.

Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson)

There’s no denying that Dwight was one of the prime sources of comic relief on the show. His ability to be a completely self-unaware tyrant, while still making you root for him as the underdog, is unmatched in any other TV program. If you’re looking to watch some more recent work of Rainn Wilson, you can find him in the 2019 film Blackbird. Or in the upcoming animated comedy, Robodog.





Poster for Late Night.

Source: Amazon Studios



Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling)

Mindy Kaling, who was also a writer on the show, brought so much light and hilarity to the show as Kelly Kapoor that it was impossible for her not to be a fan favorite. Since leaving the show, Kaling has made quite the name for herself. She wrote a series of books, was in Inside Out and Wreck-It Ralph, Oceans Eight, as well as many other movies, and she is also gaining steam in the business of producing. You can watch Kaling in her show The Mindy Project, or see her in the film Late Night, which she also produced.

You can find Bratton at his musical/comedy shows.

Source: Creedbratton.com

Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton)

Bre Pollitt, a Senior at Greenville University, confirms that Creed is one of the funniest characters to come from The Office. Pollitt says, “his random comments kill me. One of my favorite Creed scenes is from a Halloween episode where he shows up to work covered in real blood and nobody even questions it because it’s Halloween.” The show was filled with random comedic gold from Creed, and today you can find him performing music and touring the US/Europe, which is something he did prior to his run on The Office as well.

I think most would agree that The Office was one of the best comedy series to air on television, and it would not be what it was without the amazing actors who made it. I know I couldn’t cover all the amazing talent that was present in the show, but as you can see the show was a career kick-starter for many (if not all) who had a part in making The Office.