In this episode, we have an in-depth discussion about LaMelo Ball and his choice to play professionally in Australia. Along that same line, we talk about how paying college athletes would impact the game, etc. Later on, we talk about Odell Beckham Jr. and his recent visit to his previous home stadium in New York. Lastly, we touch on everything that’s going on with the Area 51 raid that’s been getting a lot of hype.