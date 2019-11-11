A Decade of Dominance

What does dominance look like to you? To the women’s volleyball team here at Greenville, dominance is 9 straight SLIAC regular season championships in the past 10 years. To top it off, the Panthers have accumulated 20 or more wins for the past 10 seasons. Hence the reason that Greenville hosted the SLIAC tournament on November 9th. Greenville last hosted the women’s volleyball conference tournament in 2016.

Emily Stahl and Maci Bonacorsi going up for the block. Media by Darrin Stewart.

Assistant coach Ivan Estevez, who is an alumnus from Greenville, describes this year’s team as very talented and coachable. “They are a very positive group of young ladies that are fun to be around.” Estevez also provided insight on the freshmen class and how they have been contributing to the team all year. He calls them amazing, and says, “This group of freshmen have contributed more than any other freshmen class I remember. A very talented and competitive group.”

In an interview with freshman setter Kaitlin Murray, she said, “It is very exciting to be a part of a very talented team. I know I made a good choice by coming here.” Murray speaks highly of her team and says some of the success can be attributed to the bond they share as a team. “We are a very close knit team, and I wouldn’t want to be with any other group of girls. Our chemistry off the court helps us on the court.”

Jasmine Smith going for the block.

Media by Darrin Stewart.

Murray shed light on the value and contribution the freshmen class has brought to the team. She says, “The freshmen have contributed a LOT. About four freshmen play on varsity and some of us are in huge roles.” She also has the utmost confidence in her team and knows they can get the job done on and off the court. “I have tons of confidence in my team because we are tough. We always give it our all on the court.”

Maci Bonacorsi tipping the ball. Media by Darrin Stewart.

Senior Maci Bonacorsi tells us she is so proud of her team because they never give up and always strive to be better. When asked what stands out about this years group she stated, “We don’t let anything get in our way of our goal! We fight until the finish line.” After a tough loss against WashU Bonacorsi was happy to see that they were able to stick with them and compete each set. She explained, “We just need to limit our unforced errors.”

With Bonacorsi being a senior, this was not only her last conference tournament, but her last time in the HJ Long Gymnasium. She gives high praise to Greenville, saying, “GU is something special and the fans and all the support we get is just amazing.”

This weekend, the volleyball girls played MacMurray College at 2 pm Saturday. Despite their extraordinary efforts, the Panthers were upset by the Highlanders 3-2. This team had an amazing season! Maci Bonacorsi, Anna Finch, Jasmin Smith, and Mia Bonacorsi were all given conference awards. Maci Bonacorsi was named All-Sportsmanship Team and Second Team All-Conference, Finch was named First Team All-Conference and Player of the Year, Smith received Second Team All-Conference, and Mia Bonacorsi was named to the All Tournament Team. Hats off to the Panthers for another great season!

Media by Hannah Krukewitt.