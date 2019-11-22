Let’s Dig into Forgiveness for Our Sins

Sin started with Adam and Eve. According to John Piper, “When Adam and Eve used their biceps and triceps and hand muscles to reach for the forbidden fruit and then used their jaw muscles to bite it, those outward acts of the muscles were evil precisely because they were expressions of a heart that had lost its taste for the superior satisfaction of God and had become dominated by desires for something more than God. That sinful condition of the heart preceded the muscles and their movement and the biting. That was the point that I was trying to make.” We are born into a sinful world because of what Adam and Eve did in the beginning. They ate the fruit of knowledge of good and evil. Even the man without sin, Jesus was tempted by Satan who provokes sin. According to Desiring God, John Piper said that Satan’s temptations are very often external offers of pleasure, which, if we embrace them, would be sin, but hearing and seeing the offer is not sin. In Adam and Eve’s case, there were things about the tree and the fruit that offered pleasure. It’s an objective offer, and Satan was boosting it. Satan has no control over what you do he can only talk you to into sinning.

In the beginning, God created man for His glory. According to Genesis 1:27, “God created man in His own image; in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them” (ESV). God spent time creating us and saw us as a good thing. He wanted to include man in His grand plan. He wants us in a relationship with Him. Written in John 3:16, “God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (ESV). Therefore, God loves us so much that even with our sin, He chose to send His own son to save us from sin.

God created the Ten Commandments to show the God that He is. According to Kevin DeYoung, “The law is an expression of the Lawgiver’s heart and character. We must think about that before we say, ‘I don’t care for laws,’ or before we bristle at the thought of do’s and don’ts. The commandments not only show us what God wants; they show us what God is like. They say something about His honor, His worth, and His majesty. They tell us what matters to God. We can’t disdain the law without disrespecting the Lawgiver.” He wanted to keep us safe, if He did not love us He would not have created us, as well as the law, in the first place. According to DeYoung, “We must be prepared to stand alone, to look different, and to have rules the world doesn’t understand. Of course, we aren’t always the holy people we should be, but that’s what He has called us to be. That’s who we are. We are God’s people, set apart to live according to God’s ways.” God did not create us to be of this sinful world.

Jesus came down and saved us, according to insight.org, “By shedding His blood on the cross, Jesus took the punishment we deserve and offered us His righteousness. When we trust Christ for our salvation, essentially we are making a trade. By faith, we trade our sin and its accompanying death penalty for His righteousness and life.” Jesus paid the price of sin, which is death. By dying for us He gave us eternal life by simply having a relationship with Jesus. According to Piper, “[God] chose us in him [that is, in Christ] before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before him. In love, He predestined us for adoption through Jesus Christ, according to the purpose of his will, to the praise of the glory of his grace.” God’s son had to endure everything we have done. God had a plan to save us from the beginning.