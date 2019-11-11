Making Connections: Seeing the Old Testament in the New

How is the Old Testament connected to the New Testament in unique ways? In this article, I will be breaking down the importance of why we should read both instead of just one using research and biblical passages. The Old Testament is connected to the New Testament in ways that we don’t often realize.

The Old Testament is undoubtedly important. According to Jason DeRouchie, the Old Testament was Jesus’s only Scripture and makes up three-fourths (75.55 percent) of our Bible. Jesus talks about the Ten Commandments. In Matthew 5:17 Jesus says, “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them”(ESV). Jesus is talking about the Ten Commandments.

The Old Testament and the New Testament talk about the same person, who is God. The only difference in the New Testament is that God’s son becomes a part of God’s master plan of restoration. According to DeRouchie, “There are numerous expressions of YHWH’s righteous anger in the OT, just as there are massive manifestations of blood-bought mercy in the NT. What is important is to recognize that we meet the same God in the OT as we do in the New. In the whole Bible we meet a God who is faithful to his promises to both bless and curse.” We are talking to the same God, no matter if it is in the New Testament or Old Testament.

If you study Jesus, according to Professor Lori Gaffner, “Jesus was a Jew who studied the Old Testament, and He used them when He was teaching His disciples” This means Jesus knew the Old Testament because he was raised as a Jew.

In the Old Testament, according to Gaffner, “The prophets like Moses and Abraham told people a Messiah is coming”. God uses prophets to reveal His heart to the people. God makes a promise to his prophet Abraham. Genesis 12:2 says, “And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing” (ESV). God means through Abraham’s family line there will be something so great that Jesus will save the world.

When Jesus saved us from sin, He wanted his disciples to share everything about Jesus to the world. Paul, one of his disciples, wrote 1 Corinthians 10:11 and said this, “Now these things happened to them as an example, but they were written down for our instruction, on whom the end of the ages has come” (ESV). If we read through the Christian lens, according to DeRouchie, “People today can get saved from God’s wrath and from the enslavement of sin by reading the Old Testament through the lens of Christ.” Therefore, people will understand the scripture better if they understand the context of the passage of scripture it was written in.

We can’t ignore the Old Testament completely because it is related to the New Testament more than people think. According to Professor Aubrey McClain, “Most churches don’t want to read the Old Testament because they don’t understand it”. Often people don’t understand the old testament, so they ignore it.

The Old Testament is related to the New Testament more than people realize. Most people don’t want to learn the Old Testament because it is so difficult to understand. They also don’t realize the Old Testament is a lot of Jesus’ teaching in the New Testament. As Christians, we can’t ignore the Old Testament; we need both to understand who God is.