Unexpected End to Midnight Breakfast

Midnight Breakfast is a musical event help by GSGA (Greenville Student Government Association) at Greenville University. It marks the end of the first semester and provides students with a nice time to eat breakfast, and enjoy great music before finals start the following week. This year, Mikayla Hoult performed with Chloe Bauder, Annah Peterson, Cole Blankenbeker, Abi Girish, Brandon Brown, and Isaiah Carlson, and the band, Prone To Wander finished up the last hour until something unexpected happened. During the final song of Prone to Wander’s set, the fire alarms in the building began to go off and everyone had to be evacuated before the song could finish. Check out the video below for a recap of the night!