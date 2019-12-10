Women’s Basketball Head Coach Breaks Record!

A 92-48 win by the women’s basketball team on November 26th at Lincoln Christian University gave the Panthers their second victory of the season. This game allowed GU’s head coach Roy Mulholland to earn his 294th career win at Greenville University. His 294th win established a new record for wins by a head women’s basketball coach at Greenville, surpassing the 293 wins recorded by former head women’s basketball coach Phyllis Holmes from 1967-91.

In his 21 seasons as head women’s basketball coach, Mulholland has accumulated an overall record of 294-244. These wins include two SLIAC regular-season championships, two SLIAC tournament championships, two appearances in the NCAA Division III national tournament, five NCCAA national tournament appearances, and the 2016-17 NCCAA national championship. Over the last five seasons, the Panthers have collected a record of 90-33, setting the single-season record of 23 wins in 2016-17 and 2018-19. Holmes previously went 293-211 in 24 seasons at Greenville.

Coach Mo had to say this when asked about his initial thoughts about the record and award. “To be honest with you, I do not really think about it much. I am honored and appreciate everything people have done, but even as I say to our players… those 294 wins represent relationships,” he says. In Coach Mo’s opinion, what’s most important is the relationship aspect and it means he has had longevity and is proud that he has been doing it well consistently for this long. He gives praises and thanks to his assistant coaches that have assisted him, for the relationships he’s built, and the significant impact they had on winning so many ball games. “One of the cool things about the record is how many of my high school former players I heard from and seeing that they are still following.”

Mulholland also said, “One of the things I am really proud of is seeing Coach Sky (former GU women’s basketball assistant coach) duplicating our program… and plenty of others are out working hard to duplicate what we are doing here at Greenville.” He acknowledges and appreciates all the coaches that have adopted the style and try to emulate how Coach Mulholland plays.

In another interview with freshman Emily Reinneck, she talked about the impact Mulholland has had on her and the impact he has had on the program. She started with what drew her to Greenville which was the emphasis on improving their basketball skills and helping with her spiritual journey. She explained, “I really enjoy being on the team! He is always getting everybody involved and wants the team to get better, but also just wants us to have fun.” When asked about any special words for coach Mo she replied with, “I have a big congrats to him. It is so special to complete that milestone and I think he deserves a lot of the credit!”

Before starting his position as GU head women’s basketball coach in 1999, Mulholland went 231-127 over 13 seasons at Greenville High School with the girl’s basketball program from 1986-99. In his career as a coach, he has a total record of 525-371 over 34 years as a head basketball coach at the high school and college levels. Mulholland graduated from Greenville College in 1986. He serves as a professor in the kinesiology department along his coaching duties.

