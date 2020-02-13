GSGA: Coming into Office

Media by Justin Cross.

Here’s an interview with our current Vice President Anna Finch. In this podcast, we discuss Finch’s life in and out of the office.

Important topics that are covered within are experiences Finch had to go through as the Vice President at Greenville University as the school went through some major cuts to majors and professors. We also discuss Finch’s life outside of the office, along with highlighting her commitment to the Greenville University Women’s Volleyball team. To finish up, discussion of what Finch’s plans are once her career at Greenville University comes to a close.

I hope you enjoy!