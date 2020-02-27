GU Baseball: Scratching and Clawing

The GU Panthers traveled to O’Fallon, Illinois to play a three game weekend series against Cornell and Nebraska Wesleyan.

Lukas Whitten pitching in Friday’s Game. Media by Wyatt Boyer.

For the fourth game of the year, Lukas Whitten started the game and gave the Panthers four strong innings, only giving up two runs. Austin Rexroad came in and pitched his heart out for five innings, striking out four hitters and giving up one run! The Panthers turned two double plays coming by third basemen Klaiton Wolff and first basemen Parker Panich. Senior Grant Carmon also came away with two hits in his first start of the year! Panthers fell this game 3-1 to Cornell.

Klaiton Wolff sliding in to score in Friday’s Game. Media by Wyatt Boyer.

Frey hitting in the First Game of the Doubleheader. Media by Wyatt Boyer.

Last weekend, freshman Drew Frey made the travel roster. When he was asked how he felt, he said, “Originally I was nervous that I wouldn’t get to be on the travel roster. So when I was told I was going to Atlanta I was super excited.” Frey has been impressing coaches and his teammates throughout the fall and winter. When asked what was his favorite moment of the weekend was, he said hanging out with his teammates and he enjoyed the roommates he had as well. “I honestly didn’t know what to expect from my first couple of collegiate baseball games. I was really nervous during the game, but I lightened up after the first couple of innings,” said by Frey when asked how he felt playing. He showed the potential to be a great collegiate baseball player.

Gibson pitching in the First Game of the Doubleheader. Media by Wyatt Boyer.

The second game of the weekend was the Panthers facing the Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves in a doubleheader. Game 1 had Wolff pitching an amazing six innings giving up no earned runs and striking out 7 hitters! He also had two hits on the day like Frey, and Frey drove in the only run for the Panthers. The Panthers were bitten with the error bug having four errors in this game. Jaxen Gibson pitched after Wolff and gave the Panthers three perfect innings while striking out three! Panthers fell this game, 3-1 to the Prairie Wolves.

Maltbie pitching in the Second Game of the Doubleheader. Media by Wyatt Boyer.

Duncan celebrating after his double in the Second Game of the Doubleheader. Media by Wyatt Boyer.

The second game of the doubleheader was headed by the performances of the Panthers’ pitching staff! Sam Alender threw 7 two-run innings while striking out 3, Brady Maltbie pitched three amazing innings striking out four, and Hunter Cullum pitched an inning striking out two! Frey, Clearance Falls, and Blake Duncan had two and three hits on the day and started the two-run inning for the Panthers in the fourth. Ty Maxie drove in the other run in the seventh. The game was canceled due to darkness and it was in the bottom half of the 11th tied 3 to 3!

The Panthers play Saturday the 29th against Wheaton and Illinois Wesleyan!

