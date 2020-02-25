My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising to the Top?

Media by Funimation.

Bones Inc. is one of the best Japanese animation studios. Some of the shows they produced include Noragami, Soul Eater, Mob Psycho 100, and My Hero Academia. They are also the company in charge of producing My Hero Academia’s second movie, Heroes Rising. The synopsis of the movie given so far is Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain. On February 26, 2020, the English dubbed and subbed version will be out in theaters near you. The subbed version came out on December 20th, 2019. It ranked number 3 on the opening weekend. It has now earned 1.5 billion yen (which is about $14 million), and 422 million yen in the first three days. The first movie, My Hero Academia Two Heroes, made 1.72 billion yen.



The major point to remember about this movie is it is technically non-canon. The movie is based on how Horikoshi originally wanted to end the series. With that being said, Horikoshi had thought of the series ending within this time. It is great that he decided to keep going with the story and not ending at this current arc. With this being non-canon, that means anyone can watch this movie and enjoy it. The movie, however, does take place after part one of season four in the anime and Volume 18 in the manga. Watching the anime before watching the movie may be best so you at least know something about the movie and characters beforehand. The class is all-important in a way and has roles to fulfill. Some characters that were introduced but were pushed to the side throughout the series like Momo Yaoyorozu, Fumikage Tokoyami, Mina Ashido, and Denki Kaminari will play an important role and everyone gets to shine in their own way. The fandom will see their favorites of Class 1-A all get some more screen time that they definitely deserve.

My Hero Academia had its premiere in Los Angeles on February 19, 2020, and it has been nothing but success. The show has since been nominated multiple times as a top anime of the 2010s. The manga also won the Sugoi Japan Award and the Japan Expo Award in 2017. 2019 seemed to be a great year for My Hero Academia as it won the Harvey Award for Best Manga, while also being the 6th best selling manga series, with over 26 million copies printed. If you are looking for more My Hero Academia content, there are video games like My Hero Academia: Battle for All and My Hero: One’s Justice, available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The latter has sold over 500,000 copies. My Hero: One’s Justice 2 is the newest game, set to come out on March 12, 2020. There was also a musical made called My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage. A second stage play titled My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage: A True Hero will run from March 6 to April 25, with the cast and staff returning. A concert event titled My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Live will be held in July 2020. Give the games a try, watch the first movie and catch up on the anime and manga and hope you all enjoy the second movie as well. Just remember that our lovable class would want you to see their success and go Plus Ultra!

