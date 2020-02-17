Presidents’ Day- Washington’s Birthday?

Zavier Shaw, a student at Greenville University, answered a few questions relating to President’s Day. When asked who his favorite president in American history was, Shaw said, “I personally like Lincoln the most, he was a big part of politically freeing all people.” What did he think the point of Presidents’ Day was? “I think it is to honor all that the great presidents have done for America.”
Presidents’ Day originally started during the late 1800s in the time of the American Revolution and was actually meant to celebrate George Washington’s birthday. In the mid to late 1900s, Congress passed a bill to move a few different holidays to Monday, Presidents’ Day included. Why? For a great reason: to extend the weekend for those who work so that they could have one more day off. This caused a bit of controversy as people believed the holidays should fall on their actual day and not the Monday closest to the day. Presidents’ day, however, is very misleading. It is said to be George Washington’s birthday which is actually false. President’s Day is really a day to honor both Abraham Lincoln and George Washington as the day falls near the middle of both of their birthdays.
|2020
|Mon
|Feb 17
|Presidents’ Day
|Federal Holiday
|All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
|2020
|Fri
|Nov 27
|Presidents’ Day
|State holiday
|New Mexico
