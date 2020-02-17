Presidents’ Day- Washington’s Birthday?

Zavier Shaw, a student at Greenville University, answered a few questions relating to President’s Day. When asked who his favorite president in American history was, Shaw said, “I personally like Lincoln the most, he was a big part of politically freeing all people.” What did he think the point of Presidents’ Day was? “I think it is to honor all that the great presidents have done for America.”

Presidents’ Day originally started during the late 1800s in the time of the American Revolution and was actually meant to celebrate George Washington’s birthday. In the mid to late 1900s, Congress passed a bill to move a few different holidays to Monday, Presidents’ Day included. Why? For a great reason: to extend the weekend for those who work so that they could have one more day off. This caused a bit of controversy as people believed the holidays should fall on their actual day and not the Monday closest to the day. Presidents’ day, however, is very misleading. It is said to be George Washington’s birthday which is actually false. President’s Day is really a day to honor both Abraham Lincoln and George Washington as the day falls near the middle of both of their birthdays.

2020 Mon Feb 17 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2020 Fri Nov 27 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico 2021 Mon Feb 15 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2021 Fri Nov 26 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico 2022 Mon Feb 21 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2022 Fri Nov 25 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico 2023 Mon Feb 20 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2023 Fri Nov 24 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico 2024 Mon Feb 19 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2024 Fri Nov 29 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico 2025 Mon Feb 17 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2025 Fri Nov 28 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico 2026 Mon Feb 16 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2026 Fri Nov 27 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico 2027 Mon Feb 15 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2027 Fri Nov 26 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico 2028 Mon Feb 21 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2028 Fri Nov 24 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico 2029 Mon Feb 19 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2029 Fri Nov 23 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico 2030 Mon Feb 18 Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday All except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI 2030 Fri Nov 29 Presidents’ Day State holiday New Mexico

