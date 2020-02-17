Presidents’ Day- Washington’s Birthday?

Zavier Shaw, a student at Greenville University, answered a few questions relating to President’s Day. When asked who his favorite president in American history was, Shaw said, “I personally like Lincoln the most, he was a big part of politically freeing all people.” What did he think the point of Presidents’ Day was? “I think it is to honor all that the great presidents have done for America.”

History

Presidents’ Day originally started during the late 1800s in the time of the American Revolution and was actually meant to celebrate George Washington’s birthday. In the mid to late 1900s, Congress passed a bill to move a few different holidays to Monday, Presidents’ Day included. Why? For a great reason: to extend the weekend for those who work so that they could have one more day off. This caused a bit of controversy as people believed the holidays should fall on their actual day and not the Monday closest to the day. Presidents’ day, however, is very misleading. It is said to be George Washington’s birthday which is actually false. President’s Day is really a day to honor both Abraham Lincoln and George Washington as the day falls near the middle of both of their birthdays.

Presidents’ Days to Come

2020MonFeb 17Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2020FriNov 27Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
2021MonFeb 15Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2021FriNov 26Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
2022MonFeb 21Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2022FriNov 25Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
2023MonFeb 20Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2023FriNov 24Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
2024MonFeb 19Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2024FriNov 29Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
2025MonFeb 17Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2025FriNov 28Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
2026MonFeb 16Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2026FriNov 27Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
2027MonFeb 15Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2027FriNov 26Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
2028MonFeb 21Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2028FriNov 24Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
2029MonFeb 19Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2029FriNov 23Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
2030MonFeb 18Presidents’ DayFederal HolidayAll except DE, GA, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, NM, RI, WI
2030FriNov 29Presidents’ DayState holidayNew Mexico
Quiz

Think you know your presidents? Learn something new and go HERE to take a quiz to see how much you can remember.

