SLIAC Men’s Basketball Midseason Update

As teams gear up for the SLIAC tournament, many are wondering who the top teams in the conference are. The top four teams will appear in the tournament. Here are the standings so far:

The Webster Gorlocks are leading the SLIAC with an overall record of 13-8 and a conference record of 12-2. The Gorlocks have won 4 straight games. They average 80.7 PTS/G and hold their opponents to an average 76.1 PTS/G while shooting 48% from the field and 35% from the three-point line. They are out-rebounding their opponents by 2.3, grabbing 40.8 REB/G. The Gorlocks average 17 AST/G and commit 14 TO/G. On the defensive end of the ball, the Gorlocks average 9 steals and 4 blocks per game. They are led by Josh Johnson who is averaging 18.4 PTS/G and 4.1 REB/G. Rodson Etienne scores 16.1 PTS/G and grabs 4.9 REB/G. Enrique Tankins leads the team in rebounds at 9.2 while scoring 13.9 PTS/G.

The Greenville Panthers are second in the conference with a record 10-4 and an overall record of 11-10. The Panthers average the most points in the conference at 131 PTS/G. They shoot 45.1% from the field and 35.7% from three. Panthers give up 130.2 PTS/G. They grab rebounds at the pace of 41 per game and average 24.6 AST/G. Panthers turn the ball over 19.4 times per game and force 19.6 steals per game, also averaging 5.6 blocks per game. The Panthers are lead by Sontiago Grady with 22.3 PTS/G, Eric Williams scoring 16.5 PTS/G and 4.6 REB/G, and Marvin Bateman is averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds.

The Fontbonne Griffins and the Blackburn Beavers are tied for third in the conference. Griffins have an 11-10 overall record and 9-5 conference record. They are led by Anthony Jones who averages 18 PTS/G and 4.6 REB/G. Jalen Wadlington who scores 11.5 PTS/G and grabs 3.3 REB/G. Jared Woodcock averages 11.5 PTS/G and 4.7 REB/G. The Griffins average 86.7 PTS/G while shooting 47.1 FG% from the field and 28.8% from three. They average 41.1 REB/G and 19.2 AST/G. Griffins average 17.2 TO/G. The team gets 9 steals per game and 3 blocks per game.

The Blackburn Beavers have an overall record 10-11 and SLIAC of 9-5. They score 79.7 PTS/G while shooting 35.4% from the 3 point line and 46.2% from the field. The Beavers give up 85.3 PTS/G. The team grabs 30.5 rebounds and average 14.6 AST/G. They turn the ball over 13.5 times per game and they steal the ball 9.1 times per game. Karson Hayes leads the team in points at 21.2 per game. Also, he grabs 3.2 rebounds per game. Nigel Ferrell scores 13.6 PTS/G and 3.2 REB/G.

The Eureka Red Devils are in fourth place with a conference record of 8-6 and overall record 13-8. The team is led by a trio of seniors. Dakota Bennington averages 25.4 PTS/G and 7.1 REB/G. Jordan Dehm has rebounded at a pace of 8.2 per game and scores 18.6 PTS/G. Austin Juergens averages 16.1 PTS/G and rebounds 5.4 per game. Red Devils score 94.2 PTS/G, shooting 48.2% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point line. At the free-throw line, they shoot 76.5%. They average 44.6 rebounds and 16.3 assists per game. The Red Devils turn the ball over 15.3 times per game and steal the ball on average 7.9 times per game. They block the ball on defense 4.7 times per game.

Westminster Blue Jays are fifth in the conference with a SLIAC record of 7-7 and overall of 8-12. They score 87.5 PTS/G while giving up 94 PTS/G to opponents. The Blue Jays shoot 46.8% from the field and 36.8% from the three. They average 36 rebounds and 17.4 AST/G. Ethan Thompson is scoring 17.8 PTS/G and grabbing 3.1 rebounds. Landon Harrison is averaging 17.4 PTS/G and 6.5 REB/G. Jaxon Althaus is scoring 15.9 PTS/G with an average of 4.9 rebounds.

Iowa Wesleyan Tigers are sixth in the conference with an overall record 8-13 and conference record 5-9. They have won the last two games they played. The Tigers are 6-3 at home and 2-10 on the road.

MacMurray Highlanders are seventh with the record of 5-9 in the conference and 7-14 overall. They average 82.7 PTS/G and give up 91.6 PTS/G. The Highlanders are shooting 48% from the field and 32% from the 3 point line. They have about 17 AST/G and grab an average of 38 rebounds. The team turns the ball over 17.6 times per game. On defense, they get 7.4 steals per game and 3.1 blocks per game. Highlanders are lead by Logan Dorethy, Trevor Voss, and Camron Jamison. Dorethy averages 20.4 PTS/G and 8.9 rebounds per game. Voss scores 13.9 PTS/G and grabs 4 REB/G. Jamison averages 13.2 PTS/G and 3.6 REB/G.

The Spalding Eagles are eighth in the conference with a record of 3-11 and overall of 3-18. The Eagles score about 70 PTS/G while giving up 82 PTS/G. They shoot 44% from the field and 32% from the three line. The Eagles rebound at a pace of 34 per game and assist at 12 per game. They turn the ball over 15 times per game. Eagles average 5.7 steals per game and 3.8 blocks per game. Marcus Montgomery leads the averaging 17.8 PTS/G and 3 REB/G.

The Principia Panthers are last in the conference with an overall record of 3-17 and a conference record of 2-12. The team scores 79.2 PTS/G while giving up an average of 88.5 PTS/G. Principia turns the ball over 16 times per game. Panthers shoot 48% from the field and 34% from the three. They grab 35 REB/G and 14 AST/G. On the defense side, they block 2.7 shots per game and force 6.7 steals per game. TreVaughn Goodman leads the team averaging 18.1 PTS/G and 8.7 REB/G.

For the full SLIAC standings, check out the website here and for team stats, visit this link.