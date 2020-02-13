The Day of Romance: Valentine’s Day

Dylan Webster, a Greenville University freshman, sat down to answer a few questions about Valentine’s Day. When asked what his ideal Valentine’s Day date was, he responded, “A homemade meal with a home projector to watch movies on all day.” What was the most unique gift idea he could think of for Valentine’s Day? “A self-made card with a long note inside.” What is his favorite Valentine’s Day candy? “The sweet-tart convo hearts.”

History

Saint Valentine

Media by Brock Built.

Valentine was said to be a saint during the third century of Rome, so what does this have to do with love? Claudius II once had the idea that single soldiers who did not have families were better fighters. Valentine thought otherwise, secretly performing marriages in private. Eventually, Claudius II discovered that these things were taking place, so he ordered Valentine to be beheaded. Another legend has it that Valentine was actually attempting to help Christians escape the harsh punishment of the Romans when they were being put in jail. It is also said that someone named Valentine sent his lover a letter in jail before he was put to his death. This is such a popular legend as this is where the term “from your Valentine” comes from. It has not been confirmed which story is 100% true, but in all instances we can see Valentine as a very caring and sympathetic individual.

How it’s Celebrated Here

Valentine’s Heart-Shaped Box

Media by Andre’s Chocolates

Valentine’s Day does not just mean a day for all of the romantic relationships in the world. It is also a day that many people, close friends, schools, etc. can exchange cards or other gifts as a gesture of friendship. Valentine’s Day seems to become more and more popular as technology evolves. Rather than going to the Hallmark store, many people do online transactions from the comfort of their home. Even with this, hundreds of millions of cards are bought each year. Flowers, candies, and other thoughtful gifts are given away, but the most popular gift is the heart-shaped box of chocolates.

Ever Wondered How Important Valentine’s Day is?

Valentine’s Day Statistics Data Average annual Valentine’s Day spending $18,500,000,000 Number of Valentine’s Day cards exchanged annually 180 Million Average number of roses produced for Valentine’s Day 224,000,000 Percent of Valentine’s Day cards bought by women 85 % Percent of all flowers purchased by men 73 % Percent of women who send themselves flowers on Valentine’s Day 14 % Amount the average consumer spends on Valentine’s Day $130.21 Percent of consumers who celebrate Valentine’s Day 61.8 % Percent of women who would end their relationship if they didn’t get something for Valentines day. 53 % The percentage of people who will type a romantic text message. 29% Pounds of chocolate purchased during the week of Valentine’s Day 58 Million Number of heart-shaped boxes of chocolate purchased for Valentine’s Day 36 Million Sweatheart Conversation Hearts produced annually with the majority being sold between Jan 1 and Feb 14 8 Billion

Valentine’s Flower

Media by Most Popular Photos and Wallpapers

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in many other countries, as many have their own traditions. With that being said, all stick to the same basis of doing something thoughtful and caring for one another.