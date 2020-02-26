What’s GU Football Up To?

The Greenville football program is coming off an amazing 8-3 2019-2020 season. The coaches are actively trying to fill holes in their roster for many positions. There are many graduating seniors that played a major role in the team’s success. One of the graduating seniors, Kyler Henson, scored seven touchdowns last season. Another key player that finished his final season, Eric Kranh, contributed to the team’s success with six touchdowns last season. These two athletes earned the most yards on the team.

GU football also had an excellent defense. They grabbed 15 interceptions and had 27 total sacks on the season. They also had 3 defensive touchdowns. The reigning UMAC Lineman of the Year and upcoming senior, Anthony Esquivel, had 9.5 sacks last year along with 3 forced fumbles. The coaches have a tough task at hand to fill the holes in the team to replace the seniors. Coach Flannery broke down the objective in the offseason in a sit-down audio interview.

Victory Bowl from last season.

Interview with Coach Flannery.

Besides this past season, the last time Greenville football had a winning season was 2014 when they went 7-3. The best record in their history was 9-2 in 2013. As the team is on the rise, they hope to win the conference championship next season. They are getting closer than ever before.

