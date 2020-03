Media by Caeden Barron.

Did you miss out on the opening of the Greenville SMART Center? Well, we didn’t. Take a look at the highlights and what you missed at this awesome once in a lifetime event. Not only was their free food, balloons, and fun events, but also performances from magicians and Joyous Chaos! Hopefully, we will be back there shortly for the GSGA swing dance they will be hosting on March 27th.