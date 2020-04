*DISCLAIMER* This video was recorded before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Media By: Josh Brannon and Caeden Barron

This is episode two of GU Shower Review where we go to all the dorms on campus to rate the showers! In this episode, Caeden Barron, Solomon Bloomer, and Josh Brannon travel to Burritt, Mannoia, Hood, and Holtwick to determine which has the best shower. Be sure to watch until the end to find out the overall winner of the GU Shower Review!