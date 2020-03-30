Most Anticipated Games in 2020: Part 1

Have you run out of new games to play? No need to worry, here are some upcoming new games you should give the time of reviewing. These games are sure to bring you a great gaming experience for you to enjoy. The story, gameplay, and so much more will leave you wanting more.



Announcing the #DOOM Slayers Club, a brand-new fan club that will offer rewards, contests, and prizes for fans. Just by signing up, you'll receive the Zombie DOOM Slayer skin to use in DOOM Eternal, available at release. #DOOM25https://t.co/JpVHYUDYOW pic.twitter.com/Jd7ImnTvyR — Bethesda (@bethesda) December 10, 2018

Doom Eternal– Doom Eternal is the most recent of the legendary first-person shooter Doom series. Since its debut with the first entry in 1993, it has had novels, comic books, and film adaptations for the series. In 2016, there was a reboot called Doom, being the fourth main title in the series. In 2019, Doom Eternal won Best PC Game and Best Action Game at the E3’s Game Critics Awards. New to the game will be abilities like wall climbing and dashing to move around. Slayer challenges, ice bombs, swinging axes, and more are in the demo, showing new features to the series. Check out some released gameplay at the recent PAX East event.



Media by Naughty Dog and Playstation.

The Last of Us Part II– The highly anticipated sequel to the multiple Game of the year winner, The Last of Us Part II, was also pushed back to a later date. Originally to be released on February 21, 2020, it now has a date of May 29, 2020. This third-person action-adventure survival game lets us take control of Ellie. Players remember the 13-year-old from the first game, now 19 in the leading role. This game has won a most wanted game award at the Golden Stick Awards in 2017, and the Most Anticipated Game Reward twice. The synopsis for the game is “Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one-by-one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.” A new city means new characters our protagonists have a relationship with. Yara, Lev, Emily, and an unnamed character in the 2017 trailer were said to be integral to Ellie and Joel’s new journey. Naughty Dog intends to redefine Triple-A games with this game and has nothing but confidence in the long-awaited sequel. With the first game being a winner for Game of the Decade, they have another chance at doing it again with this one. The Last of Us will also be getting an HBO series in the future.



The last 10 years of games have been amazing. To have The Last of Us named Game of the Decade is an incredible honor. Thank you, @GamesRadar! https://t.co/RcWGfUt2u1 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 17, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077– One of the many games to be pushed back from the initial release date of April 16, 2020, now is September 17, 2020. Available on everything but the Switch, this RPG will be single-player and multiplayer in Night City, California. V, a mercenary that you control, is the main character. This game will have lots of cool features, like the way the changing weather will affect the non-playable characters. Just like in games such as Grand Theft Auto, law enforcement will be alerted for crimes that V may commit. The choices you make as a player will lead to different endings, which will be interesting. Some may remember this game being announced in 2012, and ever since it has been one of the most anticipated games. We hope this is the last delay to be able to finally play this game of the year candidate.