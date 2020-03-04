What Can you Dream?

Dreams is an incredible game to start the new year off with, it could possibly be one of the best games in the year 2020. You don’t need to take my word for it, experience it for yourself and be the judge. The game is a space in which you can create your own dreams, whether that be to create games, art, films, music or anything in-between and beyond. If you can dream it, you can create it. Dreams is a game made by Media Molecule.

Media Molecule made the Little Big Planet series and a bunch of other fan-favorite games. Little Big Planet was a great game at the time, they made the third installment the last of the Little Big Planet, which was released on November 18, 2014. Little Big Planet was great with its creative mode that put players in a position where you could create any level you wanted in a somewhat 3D environment, but it limited you on what you could really do as a creator. Little Big Planet was not the only game created by Media Molecule. They made some other games known as Rag Doll Kung Fu, Tearaway, and Tearaway Unfolded, which then lead to the latest creation of them all, Dreams.

In comparison to Little Big Planet, Dreams really extended the things that you could do and create. In Dreams, you can create anything that your heart desires if you have the time and effort. I interviewed Ashley House to see if she experienced the game in a different way and her thoughts on it overall. As she started the game she felt like she could be lost in it for hours, sometimes losing her grip of reality. When she started the game she said, “I went through a brief summary/tutorial of what the game was about before playing. The game tells you if you ever get stuck and it feels like you are trapped they would send you an Imp.” This Imp is the one thing that helps you break down the walls of doubt, anxiety, stress and whatever stops your imagination from flowing in the world of Dreams. After you learn all the controls of the Imp, that is when the dreams really come into play. After the tutorial, I learned how to create anything I liked. I went into other player’s galleries who had the game before I had access to it and I remember saying wow, these players made amazing things. I never knew how creative people could be, especially those who took the time to make creative maps/games. One player that I visited made a Sonic version of a world, using just the tools from Dreams to make character movements and sound. This is just one of the many things Dreams has to offer for anyone who has a creative mindset. If you need a game to occupy your time and get lost in, Dreams would be the best for a creative mind. You are the artist at hand, you just need to pick up the controller and let your mind do the rest. Make your “dreams” a virtual reality.

