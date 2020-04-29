Allyson Grabowski’s Sand Volleyball Court

Media by Gabriel Sempertegui.

It’s been almost a year since the passing of Allyson Grabowski. Now, Greenville University’s community is working hard to fundraise as much as they can to create a sand volleyball court in her honor. She was part of the Greenville University’s Women’s Volleyball team and she also loved to play sand volleyball, which is why this project has already started with the goal of having it finished and opened by the Fall Semester of 2020. Greenville University plans to dedicate the court during homecoming and commencement weekend this fall.

Media by Ryan Nelson.

In her memory, the sand volleyball court will be named after her as she enjoyed sand volleyball just as much as the indoor court. Not only will the court be named after her, but it will remind those who use it all of the characteristics she lived out, such as being: Faithful, Dependable, Ambitious, a Mentor, Persistent, Family, Humble, Determined, Fearless, Selfless, Competitor, and Forever in. In the volleyball team locker room, signage is represented with all these characteristics of her, wilding the number 12.

Grabowski is known for living her life fearlessly which brings volleyball at Greenville University to another level. Not by only stopping there, but always playing with the passion, encouragement, and ambition to win games.

Represented by 2 Timothy 1:7, her favorite verse, the Greenville University community will remember her. This way that everyone will always be encouraged to live out their lives through God by being fearless. The women’s volleyball team and the men’s volleyball team continue to try living and playing fearless to best remember Grabowski on and off the court.

“FOR GOD HAS NOT GIVEN US A SPIRIT OF FEAR, BUT OF POWER, AND OF LOVE, AND OF SELF-DISCIPLINE.“ – 2 TIMOTHY 1:7

The sand volleyball court will be set between the Blackroom Cafe, Holtwick Hall, Hood Hall, and Janssen Hall.