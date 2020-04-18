An Update on NFL Free Agency

The NFL offseason is a busy time of the year. Here is what has happened over this offseason so far. Every team is trying to improve themselves to win a SuperBowl because it is so valuable for your team. On the business side of things, the winning team can make more money than anyone else.

Some big-name free agents that have agreed to terms with a new team so far are Tom Brady, Teddy Bridgewater, Melvin Gordon, and Austin Hooper. Big trades such as DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for David Johnson. NFL teams are always changing the coaching staff and players. Every team has one goal, and it is to win the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs won it last year against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kanas City Chiefs won the Super bowl. The Kanas City Chiefs got Tryaun Matheu in free agency a few years ago. Media by NFL.

Everyone was ready to see where Brady would end up. According to the article “Playing out Tom Brady’s 2020 NFL free agency: Four offers, one winner and $60 million guaranteed,” Tom Brady said, “So it’s Bucs or Titans, and hoo boy is that Tampa Bay offer a fat one. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard, Bruce Arians … sounds like a bunch of fun, especially at those numbers. I seriously considered it, and my agent thinks I’m nuts for turning it down, but in the end, as I said, money isn’t going to be the final deciding factor, and I’m not sure playing in Drew Brees‘ division gives me the clearest path to that playoff bye I’ve always loved so much.” Tom Brady wanted weapons and support around him because he is 42 years old and nearing the end of his career. He signed a $50 million two-year deal with the Buccaneers. The Bucs will have some good offensive weapons with Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Additionally, they also have two athletic tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. The only problem the Buccaneers have is their offensive line. Brady has a big influence on free agency because he won so many games with the New England Patriots. Many believe that he is going to make everyone around him better and he was one of the best quarterbacks on the market. Some teams did not sign quarterbacks until Brady made his decision on free agency.

Tom Brady is a Buccaneer. Media by NFL.

Bridgewater signed with the Carolina Panthers because they are moving on from Cam Newton. Newton was unable to stay healthy for the duration of last season and resulted in a record of 5-11 on the season.

Gordon signed with the Denver Broncos to help support quarterback Drew Lock, who finished the season 4-1.

Hooper signed with the Clevland Browns to help Baker Mayfield and the offense of the Browns. They ranked 22nd out of 32 teams as they went onto have a 6-10 last year.

The biggest trade so far is Hopkins moving from the Texans to the Cardinals for Johnson. His old teammate named Deshaun Waston was not happy because they lost an amazing wide receiver. Hopkins received over a thousand yards and seven touchdowns last season.

There are still some big names left in free agency including Cam Newton, Jadevon Clowney, Jameis Winston, and Logan Ryan. What other big names will we hear go to a new team? With the way this year is going, nothing seems impossible.