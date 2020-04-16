Emanuel Dorris “A Message From Dorris” EP

Media by Emanuel Dorris.

Emanuel Dorris is an up-and-coming artist from Atlanta, Georgia. Growing up, Dorris lived with his mother and two sisters in the metro area of Atlanta. During this time, Dorris’ family dealt with financial issues, but even with this, his mother would find ways to make miracles happen. Things became hard for Dorris and his family, and from that point Dorris didn’t ask for a lot. During that time, Dorris also fell in love with music due to his mom introducing him to an artist called Michael Jackson. Later on, his sister introduced him to artists such as Lil Wayne and Eminem. From then on his passion for music began to develop.



Dorris always had a huge passion for music but was too scared to pursue it. As he reached his senior year of high school, however, something switched for him. Dorris realized that life was too short to be scared and have regrets. So he decided to pursue music and jumped headfirst into it. When Dorris started writing songs he was inspired by his own life experiences, but he also wanted his music to be enjoyable. He wanted his audience to understand what was going on in his songs.

Media by Emanuel Dorris.

On August 30, 2019, Dorris dropped his first single called “Lil’ Miss” which talks about the honeymoon phase of a relationship, but the song has a twist. While Dorris claims that he is in love with this girl, he falls back into old habits, creating problems for the relationship. The video since the release has reached 10k views with 855 likes.



Two months later, Dorris dropped another single called “ Up All Night .” The single speaks about a toxic relationship where a couple seems to argue nonstop, and he highlights the manipulation that is prevalent through that time. Dorris also speaks from the girl’s perspective, explaining the emotions that go on through her head during the relationship.



His latest single, “Orange Juice,” had its video released on December 2nd, 2019. It explains the differences between him and a girl, leading to him realizing that they don’t have much in common, and he proceeds to say they’re better off being single.



Media by Emanuel Dorris.

During that time, Dorris was in the process of creating an EP called “A Message From Dorris.” In an interview, Dorris explained what his process was in making it. He said, “It took a lot of strategic planning, from getting a beat, writing a song, placing the song, marketing it, and everything else that comes with making music. But none of this would have been possible without the help of my team.”



Dorris’ EP, “A Message From Dorris,” released on January 7, 2020. It contains the first 3 singles and 2 additional songs. After releasing the EP, and seeing all the support, Dorris realized how much music meant to him. He expressed that this was truly an eye-opener and a blessing because it made him feel that he had the potential to keep producing music. This motivated Dorris to be the best version of himself and in his words, he said, “I feel like it’s bigger than me; people are counting on me.” With this, Dorris hopes to change people’s lives because it’s something he felt he was meant to do.



As the interview finished, Dorris left with a message to be ready for new music soon.

