GU’s Virtual Events

COVID-19 has put countless schools, businesses, and events to a halt. However, it has not stopped Greenville University from putting on already scheduled events and more! GSGA and Res Life have come together to brainstorm ideas on how to keep the community of GU connected virtually. “It has been a difficult task for sure but we’re taking it step by step, adjusting things as we go, and trying to get as many people involved as we can,” says GSGA VP of Media and Communication, Reaghan Lesh. They have created online fun to keep students connected and still feel as if they are at home on campus. “It is important that we continue to foster the sense of close-knit and charmingly unique community that is so distinct to Greenville University,” says Resident Director of Upper Housing, Shua Wilmot. Below are a couple of events that have been happening virtually.

Movie Nights

Media by Reaghan Lesh.

GSGA always puts on the best events for students and is still determined to still stay involved even from afar. “With everything that has happened since spring break with COVID19, our jobs as cabinet members have definitely shifted. However, our main goal of being a voice for students hasn’t changed,” says Lesh. GSGA has been hosting weekly virtual movie nights. It’s a great time to relax and enjoy a movie with your friends. Previously, GSGA has streamed “Hairspray,” “Indiana Jones,” and “God’s Not Dead”.

Instagram Challenges and Spirit Week

Media by Reaghan Lesh.

GSGA has been hosting fun Instagram challenges each week. The week of April 13th was Spirit Week. According to Lesh, this is the most popular virtual event they have created yet. Every day they have a new challenge to participate in by posting on your Instagram story, tagging GSGA, and nominating three other students to participate as well. Make sure not to miss out on the social media challenges GSGA is bringing!

Virtual Board Games and JackBox Games

Multiple game nights have been hosted. Students have the opportunity to play with their friends from miles away. Screensharing JackBox games through Zoom have been a reoccurring theme. A JackBox game played by students is QuipLash. Board games are another event that are being streamed. The university has been using Board Game Arena for students and their friends to virtually play board games together. The website has a built-in audio and/or video chat system so you can talk to friends while gaming. Plus, it is completely free to create an account.

Media by Reaghan Lesh.

Wilmot expresses the engagement of such events. “Unsurprisingly, engagement has not been as high as it would be for on-campus events, but it is great to see the faces of students who do attend light up when they unexpectedly see their classmates. More than anything else, these events helped restore connections and rekindle a sense of normalcy in these abnormal times.”

Milkshake of the Month

Tenney and Kinney’s monthly “Milkshake of the Month” is still happening! Thanks to the TK staff, they are providing an online event where students can make a milkshake from home along with everyone. They give you the exact ingredients in order to make a shake just like they do on campus. Multiple “bake along” events have happened as well. One of the recent cooking demonstrations was scones. They also instructed the ingredients needed and provided a virtual meeting for everyone to bake along together and hang out.

Lesh encourages students to join future virtual events and challenges, “I think it can bring some light and happiness in these tough times. It allows us to still have a sense of community and togetherness. To me, it’s a good feeling to know that you’re a part of something special.” Keep an eye out for the next virtual event!

Media by Justin Cross.