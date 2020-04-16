Q & A with President Dr. Ivan Filby

Before Spring Break and the COVID-19 outbreak in the US, the Papyrus had a chance to have an exclusive interview with Greenville University’s President, Dr. Ivan Filby. Instead of deciding what to ask by ourselves, we sent an email to all students asking what they wished to ask him. And that’s what we did! All the questions in this interview were submitted anonymously by students. Some of the questions include, what’s your favorite food, can we have better WiFi, and why did so many professors and staff have to be let go last semester.

You’ll find these and more in the audio interview! Click on the play button to listen to the whole interview.