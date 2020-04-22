Quarantine Fun! with Reaghan Lesh

It’s a hard time for kids, teens, and young adults all around the country as we all are trapped in our houses due to national lockdown. I overheard some parents complaining about how their kids were always bored and they didn’t know what to tell them to do anymore. Reaghan Lesh, who is a Digital Media major, a member of our GSGA counsel, and a part of the women’s soccer team here at Greenville University is, of course, a very busy woman and doesn’t have much time for games. From online meetings, homework, and tasks she is assigned from our GSGA counsel, Lesh still finds ways to have fun while in quarantine. A mini interview with Lesh gave the inside scoop on how to have some fun indoors!

Media by Nevada Sagebrush.

TV Shows/Movies/Series

Now everyone loves a good TV show that keeps them entertained and engaged throughout the whole series. Netflix has been the powerhouse for all TV Network Shows and Movies, but recently other platforms have such as Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and HBO have been taking over. Most of these apps can be found on any smart device, so you don’t even have to watch movies only on your TV anymore. Lesh tells us about a show she recently finished. She watched the most talked-about show right now, The Tiger King, a documentary on Joe Exotic, a Zoo Operator and tiger breeder, and how he went from fan favorite to being locked behind bars. You can find this series available now on Netflix. Another show Lesh has been catching up on is the classic Once Upon A Time created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. It is a classical fantasy TV series on all of our known fairy tale characters such as Cinderella and Robin Hood. You can watch Lesh’s favorite shows both available for streaming on Netflix.

Media by Reaghan Lesh.

Social Media

Everyone is going crazy on social media during this time. This might be the most people have been on social media ever! Social Media Platforms can’t seem to keep up. We live in an era of trends and the latest trend is ironically Bingo. Yes, you heard that right. Bingo is back and is the latest craze on Snapchat and Instagram. Lesh tells us that she has also joined the Bingo trend, and even tags her friends to join the fun. Instagram also followed the theme and made its own version and it quickly blew up. Greenville University even created its own template for our students around campus to do for themselves. Check out Lesh’s answers and see if you chose the same!

Hobbies

Just because we are in Quarantine doesn’t mean we can’t participate in any outdoor hobbies. This quarantine could also be the key to getting people more active and productive while being home. Lesh is currently living on campus while this quarantine has been going on, so it’s needless to say that she has to keep herself occupied, especially since there are few amounts of people on campus. Lesh said that some hobbies she’s been doing recently are drawing more and doing some creative projects that she usually wouldn’t have time to do if it wasn’t for the quarantine. Lesh also has picked up a new hobby of Journaling, so I guess you can say this time being at home can be good for everyone!

The quarantine can be a stressful time for everyone if we allow it to. We’re all forgetting that we have so much access to everything at the palm of our hands. Of course, whether we’re picking up a new TV series or hobby, it’s still important that we do what we can to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, so have fun and stay indoors!